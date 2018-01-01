Welcome to Grass Valley
From the margins, Grass Valley is the ugly utilitarian sister to Nevada City, a place to stock up on supplies and get an oil change, not necessarily vacation. But there are treasures if you dig, including a dense cluster of Victorian and art-deco buildings, some great independent boutiques and cafes, and a few surprisingly rowdy bars.
Historic Mill and W Main Sts mark the town center. E Main St leads north to modern shopping centers and mini-malls and into Nevada City. On Thursday nights in late June through August, Mill St closes to traffic to serve up farmstead food, arts and crafts and music. On the town's outskirts are some of the state's oldest shaft mines. Being the first to exploit lode-mining (tunneling to find veins of gold in hard rock) rather than placer techniques (sifting debris carried by waterways), these were among the most profitable claims.
