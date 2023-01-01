Disneyland Resort
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.15 MILES
What started as a simple berry farm is now a sprawling 160-acre operation with rides, live shows and lovable Peanuts characters roaming the grounds. Knott…
25.82 MILES
Famous for its swallows that fly back to town every year on March 19 (though sometimes they’re just a bit early), San Juan Capistrano is home to the …
Huntington Library, Art Collections & Botanical Gardens
24.67 MILES
One of the most delightful, inspirational spots in LA, the Huntington is rightly a highlight of any trip to California thanks to a world-class mix of art,…
25.44 MILES
From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
25.4 MILES
LA is unlike any other city, and this cathedral is unlike any other cathedral. Seat of the US's largest Roman Catholic archdiocese (some five million…
4.33 MILES
From its stately, Spanish Colonial–style shell, the Bowers Museum explodes onto the scene every year or so with remarkable exhibits that remind LA-centric…
20.55 MILES
The three 'Gothic' spires of the fabulous Watts Towers rank among the world’s greatest monuments of folk art. In 1921 Italian immigrant Simon Rodia set…
25.46 MILES
A molten blend of steel, music and psychedelic architecture, this iconic concert venue is the home base of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but has also…
Nearby Anaheim attractions
1. Disneyland Resort Main Gate
0.03 MILES
As corny as it sounds, entering the main gate and seeing Walt's words 'Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy’ on the…
0.06 MILES
After checking in at the Grizzly Peak Airfield, fasten your seat belt and take off (as if hang gliding) before a giant, 80ft projection screen that really…
3. Great Moments with Mr Lincoln
0.09 MILES
Abraham Lincoln was one of Walt Disney's heroes, so much so that he created an audio-animatronic Lincoln for the 1964 New York World's Fair. A version of…
0.1 MILES
Grizzly Peak is broken into sections highlighting California’s natural and human achievements. Its main attraction, Soarin’ Around the World, is a virtual…
5. Disney California Adventure
0.11 MILES
Disneyland resort's larger but less crowded park, Disney California Adventure celebrates the natural and cultural glories of the Golden State but lacks…
0.12 MILES
Fashioned after Walt’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri, bustling Main Street USA resembles the classic turn-of-the-20th-century, all-American town. It’s…
7. Monsters, Inc: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
0.13 MILES
Slow-speed chase through Monstropolis to get the little girl Boo back to her home, helped by Mike and Sulley from the Disney Pixar film Monsters, Inc.
0.15 MILES
Enormous Humvee-type vehicles lurch and jerk their way through the wild for spine-tingling encounters with creepy crawlies and scary skulls in re…