Disneyland Resort

Anaheim

  • People entering Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm, celebrating a Southern California Halloween tradition, on October 14, 2013.

    Knott’s Berry Farm

    5.15 MILES

    What started as a simple berry farm is now a sprawling 160-acre operation with rides, live shows and lovable Peanuts characters roaming the grounds. Knott…

  • San Juan Capistrano church

    Mission San Juan Capistrano

    25.82 MILES

    Famous for its swallows that fly back to town every year on March 19 (though sometimes they’re just a bit early), San Juan Capistrano is home to the …

  • The Broad Museum of Los Angeles.

    Broad

    25.44 MILES

    From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…

  • Interior of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California.

    Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

    25.4 MILES

    LA is unlike any other city, and this cathedral is unlike any other cathedral. Seat of the US's largest Roman Catholic archdiocese (some five million…

  • The Bowers Museum

    Bowers Museum

    4.33 MILES

    From its stately, Spanish Colonial–style shell, the Bowers Museum explodes onto the scene every year or so with remarkable exhibits that remind LA-centric…

  • Watts Towers

    Watts Towers

    20.55 MILES

    The three 'Gothic' spires of the fabulous Watts Towers rank among the world’s greatest monuments of folk art. In 1921 Italian immigrant Simon Rodia set…

  • USA, California, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall

    Walt Disney Concert Hall

    25.46 MILES

    A molten blend of steel, music and psychedelic architecture, this iconic concert venue is the home base of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but has also…

Nearby Anaheim attractions

1. Disneyland Resort Main Gate

0.03 MILES

As corny as it sounds, entering the main gate and seeing Walt's words 'Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy’ on the…

2. Soarin' Around the World

0.06 MILES

After checking in at the Grizzly Peak Airfield, fasten your seat belt and take off (as if hang gliding) before a giant, 80ft projection screen that really…

3. Great Moments with Mr Lincoln

0.09 MILES

Abraham Lincoln was one of Walt Disney's heroes, so much so that he created an audio-animatronic Lincoln for the 1964 New York World's Fair. A version of…

4. Grizzly Peak

0.1 MILES

Grizzly Peak is broken into sections highlighting California’s natural and human achievements. Its main attraction, Soarin’ Around the World, is a virtual…

5. Disney California Adventure

0.11 MILES

Disneyland resort's larger but less crowded park, Disney California Adventure celebrates the natural and cultural glories of the Golden State but lacks…

6. Main Street USA

0.12 MILES

Fashioned after Walt’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri, bustling Main Street USA resembles the classic turn-of-the-20th-century, all-American town. It’s…

8. Indiana Jones Adventure

0.15 MILES

Enormous Humvee-type vehicles lurch and jerk their way through the wild for spine-tingling encounters with creepy crawlies and scary skulls in re…