Everywhere in Unalaska and Dutch Harbor, two things catch your eye: concrete pillboxes and crab pots. In a nutshell, that’s the story of these twin towns on Unalaska and Amaknak Islands: the pillboxes are a reminder of the wartime past, while the crab pots acknowledge the important role of commercial fishing in the towns’ future.

Located at the confluence of the Pacific Ocean and the Bering Sea, one of the world’s richest fisheries, Dutch Harbor is the only natural deepwater port in the Aleutians. More than 400 vessels call here each year from as many as 14 countries, and canneries and fish-processing plants are a key feature of the industrialized port.

For travelers, it's a unique, edge-of-the-world experience. Hikes into the wildflower-laden backcountry trace the routes of ancient portages, and kayak trips around the island's bays and inlets offer some of the best birding opportunities in Alaska.

