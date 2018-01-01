Welcome to Tenakee Springs

Since the late 19th century, when it served as a winter retreat for fishers and prospectors, Tenakee Springs has evolved into a village known for its relaxed pace. On Chichagof Island, roughly halfway between Juneau and Sitka, on the east side of Tenakee Inlet, the settlement is basically a ferry dock, a row of houses on pilings, and the hot springs, which bubble out of the ground at 107°F (41.6°C). Tenakee’s alternative lifestyle centers on the free public bathhouse at the end of the ferry dock. The building encloses the principal spring, which flows through the concrete bath at 7 gallons per minute. Bath hours, separate for men and women, are posted, and most locals take at least one good soak per day.