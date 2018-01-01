Welcome to Taylor Highway
The twisty, turny, bush-as-all-get-out Taylor Hwy is the only road leading to what we like to think of as the 'bird towns': the gold-mining tourist trap of Chicken, and the sleepy, historic village of Eagle, perched on the banks of the Yukon River.
This is a road that traces and embraces a series of mountain ridges and ranges. Wildfires in 2004 and 2005 scarred many sections of the scenic drive, but the large swaths of burnt spruce create a ‘Seussical’ landscape, scenic in its own way. The route was once infamously rough, but these days the only white-knuckle stretch is the last 65 miles from Jack Wade Junction to Eagle. The highway closes in winter (generally from October to May), when you can still get to Eagle by plane, snow machine or dogsled.