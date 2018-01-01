Normally visited as a quick overnight from Homer, this waterfront village is just 15 miles from Homer by boat. While touring the boardwalk and compact center will take a few hours, the nearby adventures in Kachemak Bay could easily extend your trip.

Read More

The town is sleepy and secluded, esoteric and at times frustrating – plan for an extra day to get in or out. A new generation of end-of-the-worlders are moving in, and although Seldovia relies in part on fishing, it's making its best stab at becoming a tourist destination. It’s a process that’s happening in fits and starts: the hiking, skiing, paddling and biking possibilities here are excellent. And while the accommodations are plush, the culinary offerings are limited and the galleries feel a bit desperate.

All in all, you’ll find a village with quaintness to spare, but little tourist infrastructure, which may be the best thing about the place.

Read Less