Alaska Brewery and Railroad Experience from Anchorage

The fun begins in Anchorage as your board an Alaskan Railroad train for the 3-hour journey to Talkeetna. A delicious breakfast is available for purchase, or just sit back, relax and enjoy the view. This is the perfect opportunity to look for wildlife out the window as you ride through the countryside. At Talkeetna Station, in the shadow of famous Denali, meet up with your expert local guide and begin the beer pilgrimage. First, enjoy a private tour of Denali Brewing Company, the second-largest brewery in the state. After sampling some of the goods it’s time to head 75 miles south to the Mat-Su Valley while enjoying a delicious packed lunch provided by the Talkeetna Roadhouse. Depending on the day of the tour, next up is a stop at either Arkose Brewery in Palmer or Bearpaw River Brewing Company in Wasilla. Both options are located between the majestic peaks of the Chugach and Talkeenta Mountains and are thriving small communities. In Eagle River, a small community near Anchorage, sits one of Alaska’s newest breweries, Odd Man Rush Brewing. Themed after the local love of hockey, this stop offers a chance to meet the owners, taste the product and learn about the place’s history. The last stop on this tour is at Resolution Brewing Company, popular for it’s small batch high quality ales. Return to Anchorage at the end of the day.