Nome is huddled on the ice-encrusted shores of the Bering Strait and inhabits one of the wildest and most westerly parts of mainland America. This hard-bitten grid of wind-battered houses and unpaved roads backed by snow-speckled expanses of bleak tundra isn’t quite the boomtown it was in 1900.

Thanks to fires, storms and the corrosive effects of the Bering Strait weather, few of Nome’s gold-rush-era buildings remain, though a detectable Wild West spirit still haunts the town’s bars and gritty streets. Most visitors come for bird-watching opportunities or to witness the final lap of the Iditarod, the famous dogsled race, which wraps up here in March.

Whatever your reason for visiting, you can spend a surreal day or two hiking across the unforgiving tundra, or warming up in several well-worn bars where locals compare gun calibers and always have a story ready for the next slack-jawed newcomer in town.

