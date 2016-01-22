Welcome to Nome
Thanks to fires, storms and the corrosive effects of the Bering Strait weather, few of Nome’s gold-rush-era buildings remain, though a detectable Wild West spirit still haunts the town’s bars and gritty streets. Most visitors come for bird-watching opportunities or to witness the final lap of the Iditarod, the famous dogsled race, which wraps up here in March.
Whatever your reason for visiting, you can spend a surreal day or two hiking across the unforgiving tundra, or warming up in several well-worn bars where locals compare gun calibers and always have a story ready for the next slack-jawed newcomer in town.
