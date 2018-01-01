Welcome to Girdwood
Top experiences in Girdwood
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Girdwood activities
Private Departure Transfer: Anchorage (ANC)
You will need to advise your pickup location, flight details and the time you wish to be picked up in order to complete your reservation. Your transfer purchase will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver (includes your provider's contact information) -- it's that easy!When your stay in Anchorage is over, you’ll be met at your hotel by a professional driver and driven in a comfortable private vehicle to the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). Choose from either a sedan, for up to three passengers, a sports utility vehicle, for up to five passengers, or a stretch limousine, for up to eight passengers. This airport transportation service operates from Anchorage and Girdwood accommodations.Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan, five per sports utility vehicle or eight per limousine.
Girdwood Canyoneering Adventure
Canyoneering and canyoning are often associated with technical descents — those that require abseils (rappels) and ropework, technical climbing or down-climbing. Crow Creek’s ‘dry’ canyon was carved by ice ages then filled with gold that beckoned Alaska’s hydro-miners. Explore the treasure left behind rappelling near thundering waterfalls while scrambling thru mossy canyons relatively dry in your long pants and boots with our technical gear and friendly guide. Amazing scenery and tranquility surround the world’s most northern temperate rainforest on your canyoneering adventure. Individual and group challenges highlight the intimate small group tours with private departures available. Cayoning upgrades include guaranteed gold panning at Crow Creek Gold Mine with a ribs and slaw BBQ creek side gold panning lunch option too. Adventures start at tour time with advance reservations in the Hotel Alyeska front lobby in Girdwood. Dress ready to scramble over rocks in long pants while getting familiar with local flora through trickling canyons. Sturdy shoes are a must plus camera cases or tight fitting backpacks to store layers or windbreaker. Canyoning gear includes universal and size appropriate harnesses, ropes, belay devices, gloves and helmets plus of course your friendly guide. Van transportation from Girdwood brings you to winding and dirt Crow Creek Road leading to the historic mining area of the Chugach National Forest. Look for black bears and moose foraging in the underbrush on the way to Crow Creek Gold Mine. The quaint and ‘patented’ Crow Creek Gold Mine is privately operated and still producing gold for over 100 years. Claim jumping takes on new meaning exploring Crow Creek federally protected ‘dry’ canyon mining claims listed in the National Historic Registry. Rappelling 50’ into the lush canyon starts the challenge of descending three mixed terrain and vertical wall pitches. Hiking forests littered with mining relics brings you to the ultimate canyon with unique sites, smells and sounds including Crow Creeks thundering waterfall in a Jurassic-like mist filled area. Ascending the ‘dry’ canyon, sculpted by years of tumbling glacial water requires a few crux moves in the one mile long natural obstacle course. Challenges require climbing rocky terrain, traversing mossy canyon caves, gripping ropes, scaling ladders and balancing around rocks and boulders in steep terrain. Chugach Mountain views in spruce and hemlock rainforests along the Iditarod National Historic Trail cap off your epic journey.
Whitewater Rafting Glacier Creek
Glacier Creek whitewater rafting shuttle meets at the Girdwood Park & Ride in New Girdwood Townsite. Town square is surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops and a world class laundromat with restrooms for paying clients or the Girdwood Laundromall has theme rest rooms for a small fee. Grab your warm socks and layers of fleece, long underwear and windbreakers to wear on the hike and under drysuits on the river. Rafting will finish there at the Girdwood Park & Ride, Hotel Alyeska shuttles and pickups can be arranged. Shuttle bus transport winds up dirt Crow Creek Road to prepare for adventure while looking for bears in the underbrush. Provide accurate size information while booking to be fitted in specific size drysuits, booties and rafting gear. At the trailhead everyone gets a dry bag to carry the gear down Winner Creek trail to the cable hand tram on one mile of mostly smooth gravel trail with switchbacks as it winds downhill. The trail turns to a small scramble over roots and rocks down to Glacier Creeks edge where we suit up for rafting. Guides help you along the way with instructions on getting properly dressed plus rafting techniques and safety. Rafting starts under the hand tram in the narrow swift waters of Glacier Creek Gorge with Winner Creek Falls the first stunning view. Creek rafting requires quick maneuvering so guide and paddlers are all hands on deck negotiating the fast turns and class II-III whitewater. Fantastic views of steep mountains, dense forests and glaciers are around every corner on the nearly non-stop two miles of whitewater action. Halfway down Glacier Creek, pull over for photo ops in a cascading waterfall. The action is not over yet as several rapids await before the creek opens into braids leading into Glacier Valley. Rafting is inherently dangerous and weather affects the river, everyone must sign a waiver and be ready for adventure. Takeout is a short walk to the Girdwood Park & Ride to strip off rafting dry suites and share in the fun. Glacier Creek whitewater rafting is great for young families and a good introduction to whitewater rafting. Girdwood is home to Alyeska Ski Resort and goes by either Girdwood or Alyeska despite being a part of Anchorage. Alaskan resort village may best describe Girdwood/Alyeska with its 2500 eclectic residents celebrating every season. Events like Girdwood Forest Fair and Slush Cup spark the excitement of locals and visitors alike. Girdwood is located 90 miles north of Seward and 40 mile south of Anchorage on the Seward Highway, Alaska. Many bus tours, shuttles, the Alaska Railroad and local Glacier Valley Transit handle transportation to and around Girdwood with rental cars readily available in Anchorage. Several Bed and Breakfasts, Nightly Rentals, Inns and the Hotel Alyeska offer any variety of great accommodation options; dining in Girdwood is the best in Alaska!
TURNAGAIN ARM SHUTTLE SERVICE: Your transport to Adventure
Explore Anchorage’s most scenic highway known as Turnagain Arm: Take a shuttle transfer along Turnagain Arm and Portage Glacier Valley, hassle-free and at your leisure, with the Turnagain Arm Shuttle service. Round-Trip Turnagain Arm Shuttle Service – visit Indian Valley Goldmine, Girdwood/Alyeska, Alaska Wildlife Conservation and Portage Valley. Highlights Beluga Point: Popular photo stop with panoramic views of Turnagain Arm. Possible opportunities to see Dall sheep and Beluga whales. Indian Valley Mine: Try gold panning and visit the museum to get a taste of gold mining history at this National Historic Site Turnagain Art Gallery: Owned and operated by professional, competitive wood carvers, the gallery is full of stunning sculptures, jewelry, paintings and photographic prints. Girdwood: This beautiful valley is home to the Alyeska Resort where you can take the Aerial Tram up Mt. Alyeska for incredible views of mountain, ocean, and glacier. You can also hike up Mt. Alyeska and take the Tram ride down, or enjoy the Winner's Creek Trail through pristine temperate rain forest. Some other activities include helicopter glacier landings and guided glacier hikes. Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center: One of the top-visited attractions in Alaska. View Alaska's most famous animals in a natural, open setting. During your visit, you'll have a chance to get great pictures of Grizzlies, Moose, Musk Ox, Caribou, Bison, Wolves, and more. Portage Valley: Enjoy a meal at Portage Day Lodge and enjoy stunning hiking trails like the Trail of Blue Ice and Byron Glacier Trail. You can also rent a bicycle for a relaxing tour of the Valley. Other activities include taking the one-hour cruise on Portage Lake up to the face of Portage Glacier and discovering the geology and natural history of Portage Valley at the Begich Boggs Visitor Center. Explore adventures along Turnagain Arm on your own time and at your leisure: Pickup and drop-off points are the Anchorage Visitors Center, Indian Valley Mine, Turnagain Art Gallery, the mini mall at Girdwood where you can take the town's free bus service, the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, and Portage Valley Road where you can take in the five mile hike or bike along the Blue Ice trail.
Alyeska Tram a Self-Guided Tour
This self-guided Alyeska Tram Tour allows you freedom to break away from tour groups and explore on your own and return when you want. On the way down to the Ayeska Tram you will be traveling down Alaska’s most scenic highway known as Turnagain Arm. You will make a stop at Beluga Point, Turnagain Gallery and then on to the Girdwood/Alyeska. You may want to take some of the scenic walks or 5 star restaurants found around this small quaint alpine village. When you are ready to continue on simply board the hourly shuttle from the Portage Glacier Lodge back to Anchorage. The return journey back to Anchorage is simple just hop on any shuttle back to Anchorage. It’s that easy. Board your Turnagain Arm Shuttle on the hour that you choose and return when you want. Highlights Beluga Point: Popular photo stop with panoramic views of Turnagain Arm. Possible opportunities to see Dall sheep and Beluga whales. Turnagain Art Gallery: Owned and operated by professional, competitive wood carvers, the gallery is full of stunning sculptures, jewelry, paintings and photographic prints. Girdwood: This beautiful valley is home to the Alyeska Resort where you can take the Aerial Tram up Mt. Alyeska for incredible views of mountain, ocean, and glacier. You can also hike up Mt. Alyeska and take the Tram ride down, or enjoy the Winner's Creek Trail through pristine temperate rain forest. Some other activities include helicopter glacier landings and guided glacier hikes. Included: Round-trip shuttle service between Anchorage and Girdwood where you will connect with the Free local bus called Glacier Valley Transit to the Alyeska Tram. Enjoy the flexibility and the many sights and scenic adventures offered along Turnagain Arm an area known as one of the most beautiful areas in the world. Departure and return-trip times, with shuttles leaving and returning every hour pre-booked on outbound. (please check the schedule) Seats are first-come, first-serve on return.
Biking Turnagain Arm and lunch at Alyeska Tram tour
HIGHLIGHTS - 12 mile bike ride along the Turngain Arm bike path with a local, experienced guide - Soak in gorgeous vistas and keep an eye out for wildlife such as beluga whales, moose, bald eagles, bears and dall sheep - Ascend the Alyeska Tram to 2,300 feet and get a birds eye view of Girdwood while eating lunch - All inclusive biking trip: round trip transportation, biking equipment, tram ticket, lunch, snacks and water included - Morning or afternoon departures to suit your schedule - Small-group ensures a personalized experience WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT Let a local lead the way from Anchorage to Girdwood on this 6.5 hour tour. Meet your guides at the Log Cabin Visitor Center in Downtown Anchorage and drive 30 minutes south to Turnagain Arm. Witness to famous sailors in the age of exploration, Turnagain Arm remains enticing to modern day adventurers and provides a dynamic and beautiful place for recreation. At Bird Creek your guides will fit you for a bike and helmet, then you will hop aboard a provided high-quality bike. On your left the mountains rise up and on your right the tides ebb and flow below. On this bike ride you'll have time to soak in the views and take pictures at several scenic view points along the bike path. Learn about the natural and human history of Turnagain Arm from your guide along the way. Keep an eye out for moose, eagles and other wildlife, bike through evidence of the 1964 earthquake and learn about the glaciers hanging on the sides of the Chugach Mountains. Hop off your bike in Girdwood, an old mining town turned ski town. Your guides will load up the equipment and drive you to the Alyeska Resort Tram. Board the aerial tram that takes you to the top and have lunch with a view at 2,300 feet. Alyeska Resort is home to one of the world’s longest double-black diamond ski runs with the slopes averaging a 40 degree angle. Eat lunch with a panoramic view on the deck overlooking the Girdwood Valley, also known as Glacier Valley as it has seven glacier that can be seen from the tram. Once fueled up, descend on the tram back to the valley floor and load back into the vehicle. Rest and relax on the drive back to Anchorage.