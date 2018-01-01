Whitewater Rafting Glacier Creek

Glacier Creek whitewater rafting shuttle meets at the Girdwood Park & Ride in New Girdwood Townsite. Town square is surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops and a world class laundromat with restrooms for paying clients or the Girdwood Laundromall has theme rest rooms for a small fee. Grab your warm socks and layers of fleece, long underwear and windbreakers to wear on the hike and under drysuits on the river. Rafting will finish there at the Girdwood Park & Ride, Hotel Alyeska shuttles and pickups can be arranged. Shuttle bus transport winds up dirt Crow Creek Road to prepare for adventure while looking for bears in the underbrush. Provide accurate size information while booking to be fitted in specific size drysuits, booties and rafting gear. At the trailhead everyone gets a dry bag to carry the gear down Winner Creek trail to the cable hand tram on one mile of mostly smooth gravel trail with switchbacks as it winds downhill. The trail turns to a small scramble over roots and rocks down to Glacier Creeks edge where we suit up for rafting. Guides help you along the way with instructions on getting properly dressed plus rafting techniques and safety. Rafting starts under the hand tram in the narrow swift waters of Glacier Creek Gorge with Winner Creek Falls the first stunning view. Creek rafting requires quick maneuvering so guide and paddlers are all hands on deck negotiating the fast turns and class II-III whitewater. Fantastic views of steep mountains, dense forests and glaciers are around every corner on the nearly non-stop two miles of whitewater action. Halfway down Glacier Creek, pull over for photo ops in a cascading waterfall. The action is not over yet as several rapids await before the creek opens into braids leading into Glacier Valley. Rafting is inherently dangerous and weather affects the river, everyone must sign a waiver and be ready for adventure. Takeout is a short walk to the Girdwood Park & Ride to strip off rafting dry suites and share in the fun. Glacier Creek whitewater rafting is great for young families and a good introduction to whitewater rafting. Girdwood is home to Alyeska Ski Resort and goes by either Girdwood or Alyeska despite being a part of Anchorage. Alaskan resort village may best describe Girdwood/Alyeska with its 2500 eclectic residents celebrating every season. Events like Girdwood Forest Fair and Slush Cup spark the excitement of locals and visitors alike. Girdwood is located 90 miles north of Seward and 40 mile south of Anchorage on the Seward Highway, Alaska. Many bus tours, shuttles, the Alaska Railroad and local Glacier Valley Transit handle transportation to and around Girdwood with rental cars readily available in Anchorage. Several Bed and Breakfasts, Nightly Rentals, Inns and the Hotel Alyeska offer any variety of great accommodation options; dining in Girdwood is the best in Alaska!