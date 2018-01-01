Welcome to Cruz Bay
Top experiences in Cruz Bay
Amazing hotels and hostels
Cruz Bay activities
2-Day Tour of St Thomas and St John
Visit island highlights, in addition our local guide gives guest insight to local life on island. Discover both St Thomas and St John on this fantastic 2-day tour that allows you to explore the islands as a local. You will visit some of the top spots on each island as you learn about the history and culture of the islands. Day 1: Discovering St Thomas Island St Thomas was founded in 1681 by Danish settlers, the town of Charlotte Amalie has many historical sites listed on the National Historical Registry. After being picked up form your hotel you will witness the highlight of this tour - a trip up a twisting mountain road to an elevation of 1,547 feet above sea level, to the famed mountaintop. You will also visit the famous Drake's Seat and the SkyLine Lookout. Next, you will travel to downtown Charlotte Amalie there you will view historical sites: Fort Christian, Virgin Islands Legislation building, Emancipation Park, Lutheran Church, Government Hill, and Synagogue Hill. Then you will head to a local beach with a restaurant for 2-hours. There you will have the opportunity to enjoy a lunch of local favorites (additional cost) and take in a swim in the clear blue water. After the beach stop you will be returned to your hotel. Day 2: Exploring St. John Island St John is the Jewel of the Caribbean and it is unparalleled because it’s protected by the National Park Service. Its charming views of lush tropical foliage and emerald blue water makes it a perfect location for a day trip. Your journey begins with a picturesque ferry ride from St Thomas over to the island of St John. Once on St John you will explore beautiful mountain vistas, historical sites and views of pristine white sandy beaches. Tour highlights Bordeaux Mountain, North Shore Road to the historic Danish Sugar Plantation at Annaberg. Next you will head to lunch at beach front restaurant (lunch included) at Trunk Bay Beach. While there, you may relax and swim at one of the top beaches of the world. Then you will have 30-minutes of shopping time at Cruz Bay before traveling back to your hotel.
St John Day Trip From St Thomas
In an open-air water taxi, designed for optimal viewing potential, you will take the picturesque trip from St Thomas to St John and the Virgin Islands National Park. The ferry ride over is worth the trip!Your personal guide will take you on a wonderful island tour of several historical sites in St John and the Virgin Islands National Park. After sightseeing there will be beach time at either Cinnamon Bay or Trunk Bay. Relax on the warm white sands of your St John beach and take in the glorious views of turquoise water and lush, green mountains. After beach time the tour will continue on to Cruz Bay for some duty-free shopping. Once shopping is complete you will enjoy the trip back to St Thomas.
Private Boat Charter to British Virgin Islands from St John
The day will begin at 9am at the National Park Dock in Cruz Bay and end at 4:30 at the same location.This is a private boat charter to the beautiful British Virgin Islands - so the itinerary is customizable to include snorkeling, bar hopping, beach hopping and lounging.Visit The Baths on Virgin Gorda, The Indians and Caves on Norman Island, Cooper Island, Peter Island, and end your day with a refreshing painkiller at The Soggy Dollar Bar. The day is yours so customize away!
Ground Transportation From Cruz Bay Ferry Dock to Cruz Bay hotels
Cruz Bay is the main town on the island of Saint John. It is located on the west coast, is the island's largest commercial center and the location of the main port on Saint John. The primary access to Saint John is through Cruz Bay Harbor. Cruz Bay is home to numerous shops and restaurants which are frequented by tourists and locals alike. The Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center, the Elaine Sprauve Library, and a United States Post Office are also located in Cruz Bay. Cruz Bay beach is lined with beach bars and shops. There is also a casino. The beach has soft white sand, a designated swimming area, and space for day boaters to anchor. This is cost effective, time saving, safe and here's why: We pick you up from Cruz Bay Ferry Terminal and transfer you to your resort, villa or hotel without strict schedules and fixed drop off points to follow. Conveniently schedule your pick-up time with our friendly customer service representatives and set off for your destination straight away. This is best for groups with very affordable rates to choose from. Note: Extra charges may apply for stops in between pick-up, and late-night after-hours pick-up.