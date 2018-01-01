2-Day Tour of St Thomas and St John

Visit island highlights, in addition our local guide gives guest insight to local life on island. Discover both St Thomas and St John on this fantastic 2-day tour that allows you to explore the islands as a local. You will visit some of the top spots on each island as you learn about the history and culture of the islands. Day 1: Discovering St Thomas Island St Thomas was founded in 1681 by Danish settlers, the town of Charlotte Amalie has many historical sites listed on the National Historical Registry. After being picked up form your hotel you will witness the highlight of this tour - a trip up a twisting mountain road to an elevation of 1,547 feet above sea level, to the famed mountaintop. You will also visit the famous Drake's Seat and the SkyLine Lookout. Next, you will travel to downtown Charlotte Amalie there you will view historical sites: Fort Christian, Virgin Islands Legislation building, Emancipation Park, Lutheran Church, Government Hill, and Synagogue Hill. Then you will head to a local beach with a restaurant for 2-hours. There you will have the opportunity to enjoy a lunch of local favorites (additional cost) and take in a swim in the clear blue water. After the beach stop you will be returned to your hotel. Day 2: Exploring St. John Island St John is the Jewel of the Caribbean and it is unparalleled because it’s protected by the National Park Service. Its charming views of lush tropical foliage and emerald blue water makes it a perfect location for a day trip. Your journey begins with a picturesque ferry ride from St Thomas over to the island of St John. Once on St John you will explore beautiful mountain vistas, historical sites and views of pristine white sandy beaches. Tour highlights Bordeaux Mountain, North Shore Road to the historic Danish Sugar Plantation at Annaberg. Next you will head to lunch at beach front restaurant (lunch included) at Trunk Bay Beach. While there, you may relax and swim at one of the top beaches of the world. Then you will have 30-minutes of shopping time at Cruz Bay before traveling back to your hotel.