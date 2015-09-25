Welcome to Tacuarembó

In the rolling hills along the Cuchilla de Haedo, Tacuarembó is gaucho country. Not your ‘we pose for pesos’ types, but your real-deal ‘we tuck our baggy pants into our boots and slap on a beret just to go to the local store’ crew. It’s also the alleged birthplace of tango legend Carlos Gardel.

Read More