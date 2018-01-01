Welcome to Salto
Built near the falls where the Río Uruguay makes its ‘big jump’ (Salto Grande in Spanish), Salto is Uruguay’s second-largest city and the most northerly crossing point to Argentina. It’s a relaxed place with some 19th-century architecture and a pretty riverfront. People come here for the nearby hot springs and the recreation area above the enormous Salto Grande hydroelectric dam.
Top experiences in Salto
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.