On the east bank of the Río Uruguay, connected to Colón, in Argentina, by the Puente Internacional General Artigas, Uruguay’s third-largest city is just a stopover for most travelers en route to or from Argentina. The activity is on Plaza Constitución, six blocks north of the bus terminal.

Read More

Founded as a mid-18th-century outpost of cattle herders from the Jesuit mission at Yapeyú (in present-day Argentina), Paysandú gradually rose to prominence as a meat-processing center. Repeated sieges of the city during the 19th century (the last in 1864–65) earned it the local nickname ‘the American Troy.’

Despite its turbulent history and ongoing status as a major industrial center, modern-day Paysandú is surprisingly sedate. To see the city’s wilder side, visit during Carnaval or the annual week-long beer festival (held during Semana Santa).

Read Less