In Search of Iguassu–Buenos Aires to Rio
Get your South American rush with other young travellers not afraid to embrace the new. You'll kick off the adventure in sophisticated Buenos Aires before getting back to nature on day hikes at a working Uruguayan ranch. Marvel at Iguassu Falls, then hop on a flight to São Paulo on your way to the Brazilian coast – no gruelling bus ride means more time on the beach. We'll wrap up in the party in Rio, where you're free to embrace the carnival atmosphere from our centrally located Copacabana hotel.
Rio to Lima Adventure
If you have the time and can’t decide between Peru and Brazil, then see them both – and pretty much everything in between – on this 51-day extravaganza. Trek the legendary Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, cross the Bolivian Salt Flats, sip wine in Argentina, and hit the beach in Brazil. You’ll get plenty of energetic culture, the great outdoors, and the company of other young travellers to keep you moving. There’s time later to slow down, take the long road, and have an adventure while you can.
The Great South American Journey–Quito to Rio Adventure
Sometimes the slow road is the way to go. Hit the road from Quito to Rio with other young travellers and experience pretty much everything you can imagine in between. Hike the Inca Trail and discover the thriving Inca culture, cross the Salt Flats of Bolivia, dance the tango in Buenos Aires, and hit the beach in Brazil. This trip offers up lively cities, stunning scenery, and tons of adventure. 65 days, seven countries, three nights in the Amazon, and one adventure you’ll remember forever.
Lima to Rio Adventure
In Search of Iguassu–Rio to Buenos Aires
Dance your way through the best of South America's colourful cities. Kick off your adventure in Rio where you're free to explore the party atmosphere or soak up rays. You'll enjoy time outdoors and on the beach at Ilha Grande and connect with the land at an estancia stay in Uruguay. Best of all, we'll fly over to Iguassu Falls for more time to explore the immense cascades. With accommodation and transport arranged by a CEO, this trip offers great value and is the perfect way to discover South America's unique vibe.
Buenos Aires to Rio & Northern Brazil
For 25 days, check out the best highlights of Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil with a group of new friends. Roam the gorgeous streets of Buenos Aires, visit a traditional ranch in Uruguay, gape at massive Iguassu Falls, hike across the car-free island of Ilha Grande, soak up some culture in Salvador, and bliss out on the picture-perfect beaches of Jericoacoara. Nature, beaches, cities, nightlife, food, and friends: this one's got it all.