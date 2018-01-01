Private Tour to Vinnytsa from Kiev including Fountain Roshen Light Show

Enjoy a cheerful 2-day journey to Vinnystya from Kiev, travelling in comfort by a private car with a friendly guide. Vinnytsya, located 270 km from Kiev, is famous for its spectacular light and music Fountain Roshen, which is often compared to well-known Dubai Fountain and Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. Day 1 Kiev - Berdychiv - Wehrwolf - Vinnytsya The tour starts with the pick-up from your hotel in Kiev. The distance from Kiev to Vinnytsa is 270 km and it will take you approximately 4 hours to get there. There will be several stops on the way and you will be able to see interesting places before we get to the final destination. A stunning Discalced Carmelites Order Monastery in Berdychiv, built in the far 17th century, will appear first on our way. After that, you will have an opportunity to explore Hitler’s military headquarters Wehrwolf. It is an eminent reminder of the World War II located in 8 km from Vinnytsa. You will explore this place and guide will show you the ruins of the secret headquarters of Nazi leadership. Once you arrive to the final destination of the day, Vinnytsa, you will check in the hotel and have time to rest after the trip. The most fascinating and breathtaking attraction of Vinnytsa is waiting for you in the evening, when a spectacular show program of the Fountain Roshen starts. This gorgeous fountain is located on Southern Buh River and is the biggest light and music fountain in Europe. Along the daytime the fountain functions in a static way, but from 8:00 pm and till 10:00 pm the scenic evening show program starts. If you want to have good places to admire a miraculous audiovisual performance we recommend you to come earlier. Reaching up to 63 meters high the magical combination of lights, music and water jets will hypnotize you with its unrivalled beauty. This famous Vinnytsa attraction is a lifetime experience you can’t miss! Overnight in centrally located hotel in Vinnytsa. Day 2 Vinnytsya - Staryi Solotvin - Zhytomyr - Kiev After breakfast in the morning, you will start a return trip to Kiev. On a half way to Kiev, you will visit a small village of Staryi Solotvin and see its main attraction – Love Island with a Fisherman’s House. This tiny island is very popular among the travelers due to its fairytale and enchanted look. Then, you will pass city of Zhytomyr and continue the trip to Kiev. Your driver will drop you off at your hotel in Kiev upon arrival.