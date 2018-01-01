Welcome to Vylkove
A network of navigable canals has earned Vylkove the nickname 'the Venice of Ukraine'. Frankly, the comparison is preposterous. This sleepy fishing village feels light years removed from Venice – or any other form of civilisation. And while the canals – along which many villagers live – are interesting, you won't spend much time on them unless you take a special tour. But Vylkove does have one thing going for it that Venice lacks: the heavenly Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve.
Vylkove's canals, built by the town's original Lipovan settlers, are the other main attraction. The villagers who live along the canals still use traditional, narrow fishing boats known as chaika (seagull) to fish and get around. Locals say there are 3000 such boats in Vylkove, compared with only 600 cars. While touring the canals, drop by a local's house and purchase a bottle of the local wine, known as novak.
