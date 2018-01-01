Welcome to Vylkove

A network of navigable canals has earned Vylkove the nickname 'the Venice of Ukraine'. Frankly, the comparison is preposterous. This sleepy fishing village feels light years removed from Venice – or any other form of civilisation. And while the canals – along which many villagers live – are interesting, you won't spend much time on them unless you take a special tour. But Vylkove does have one thing going for it that Venice lacks: the heavenly Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve.

