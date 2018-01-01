Welcome to Kolomyya

Despite being more than 50km east of the main part of the Chornohora range, pretty Kolomyya is one of the best bases for foreigners looking to discover the Carpathians. English-speaking assistance and relatively good transport links to the rest of the region make getting out into the forested peaks straightforward. It's also a centre of Hutsul culture, meaning lots of authentic souvenir material for low prices.

