Welcome to Kolomyya
Despite being more than 50km east of the main part of the Chornohora range, pretty Kolomyya is one of the best bases for foreigners looking to discover the Carpathians. English-speaking assistance and relatively good transport links to the rest of the region make getting out into the forested peaks straightforward. It's also a centre of Hutsul culture, meaning lots of authentic souvenir material for low prices.
Spruced up in the early noughties, the town has a whiff of central European in places, with streets of faded fin-de-siècle architecture. This, plus two very worthwhile museums, including the famous Pysanky Museum housed in a monster Easter egg, make Kolomyya a worthwhile halt on any tour of the west.
Top experiences in Kolomyya
