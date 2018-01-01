Welcome to Feodosiya

Neighbourhood names like Chumka (Plague) and Quarantine aren't romantic, but they hark back to the city's past. Founded by the Greeks in the 6th century BC under its current name, Feodosiya was rebranded Kaffa by the Genovese, who took over in the 13th century, turning the city into a meeting point for caravans from the Orient and European merchants. This brought together people of all nationalities, notably Armenians, who left a significant imprint on the city.

