12 Day Rwenzori Trek with Safari

Day 1: Arrival Entebbe International Airport and transfer to Papyrus Guesthouse for overnight stay.Day 2: Entebbe: After breakfast and briefing, take off to Mt Rwenzori National Park (also known as the Mountains of the Moon). Enjoy lunch in Fort Portal and continue to Mihunga where we overnight.Day 3: Trek to Nyabitaba (2650m). Start the trek to Nyakalengija trail head (1600m). We will follow the trail along the Mubuku River to then cross the Mahoma River before climbing through Podocarpus Forest.Day 4: Trek to John Matte Hut (3350m) . Follow a small trail dropping down through the forest to the Kurt Shafer Bridge, below the convergence of the Bujuku and Mubuku Rivers. The forest gradually turns into a bamboo zone where the trail is slippery and moss covered. Day 5: Trek to Bujuku Hut (2900m). The trail crashes down to cross the Bujuku River and enters Lower Bigo Bog, home of giant lobelias. We will cross the bog to the Upper Bog before continuing to Lake Bujuku where for views of the highest mountain.Day 6: Trek to Elena Hut. After Bujuku, we will climb the boggy trail up the slopes west of the lake, passing through the paranormal groundsel gully and then ascend to the Scott Elliott Pass (4372m).Day 7: Ascent to Mt. Stanley (5109 metres) to Kitandara Hut (4027m). If you don't wish to climb the peak, have a more restful day walking from Elena Hut (4541 metres) to Lake Kitandara (4023m). Continue to climb a further three hours to Margherita peak (5109 metres) and later down to Kitandara Hut. Day 8: Trek to Guy Yeopman Hut (3260m). Climb from the base of Mt. Baker to the south side of the mountain to the Fresh Field Pass (4280m). From there we can view the Congo to the west, Mt. Stanley to the north. From the pass, the boggy trail will continue downwards, passing the rock shelter at Bujangalo, the base camp for the historic expedition by the Duke of Abruzzi in 1906.Day 9: Trek to Nyakalengija Trail Head (1600m ASL). Safari extension to Queen Elizabeth National Park hence spend the overnightDay 10: Queen Elizabeth National Park. Proceed to Park for the AM Game drive in the Kasenyi sector of Queen Elizabeth National Park the tracks through Kasenyi, the North Kazinga Plains offer virtually guaranteed of Wildlife.In the afternoon conduct boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel. O/N at Mweya Safari LodgeDay 11: Lake Mburo NP. After breakfast proceed to Lake Mburo National Park. Enroute stopover at the Igongo Cultural Centre for lunch and learn about the culture of the Western Uganda tribe. Proceed to the Lodge; you can view game from your room. O/N at Mihingo Lodge Day 12 – Lake Mburo National Park to Entebbe .The wildlife-rich eastern banks of Lake Mburo can be explored during a tranquil two-hour boat trip. Depart after early lunch with coffee break at the Equator to then transfer to Entebbe International Airport for Flight.