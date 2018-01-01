Welcome to Queen Elizabeth National Park
18-Day Overland Mountain Gorilla To The Mara Tour from Nairobi
This tour is packed with excitement and surreal attractions in 18 days. A unique itinerary to take you from the hustle and bustle that is Kenya’s capital city Nairobi to traversing endless safari landscapes only to be topped by an encounter with Gorillas in the misty mountains of Uganda. Starting with the awe inspiring ‘Great Rift Valley’ followed by the picturesque flamingoes of Lake Nakuru (a photographers dream!) We cross the Equator to explore Uganda; a country to surely melt your heart. We visit Jina – the source of the Nile River, with its adrenaline, fueled activities, marvellous sunsets and local friendly faces. Travelling further into the lush countryside we head to the enchanting Queen Elizabeth National Park, including chimpanzee trekking at Kyambura Gorge. We then relax surrounded by the serene waters and cool tranquillity of Lake Bunyoni, bringing us closer to encounter the majestic mountain Gorillas in the Bwindi Forest. A once in a lifetime experience! To complete this unbelievable tour we partake in unmatched game viewing in the prominent Maasai Mara. This tour represents a truly African overland adventure, connecting a person to place with magic and amazement.
12 Day Rwenzori Trek with Safari
Day 1: Arrival Entebbe International Airport and transfer to Papyrus Guesthouse for overnight stay.Day 2: Entebbe: After breakfast and briefing, take off to Mt Rwenzori National Park (also known as the Mountains of the Moon). Enjoy lunch in Fort Portal and continue to Mihunga where we overnight.Day 3: Trek to Nyabitaba (2650m). Start the trek to Nyakalengija trail head (1600m). We will follow the trail along the Mubuku River to then cross the Mahoma River before climbing through Podocarpus Forest.Day 4: Trek to John Matte Hut (3350m) . Follow a small trail dropping down through the forest to the Kurt Shafer Bridge, below the convergence of the Bujuku and Mubuku Rivers. The forest gradually turns into a bamboo zone where the trail is slippery and moss covered. Day 5: Trek to Bujuku Hut (2900m). The trail crashes down to cross the Bujuku River and enters Lower Bigo Bog, home of giant lobelias. We will cross the bog to the Upper Bog before continuing to Lake Bujuku where for views of the highest mountain.Day 6: Trek to Elena Hut. After Bujuku, we will climb the boggy trail up the slopes west of the lake, passing through the paranormal groundsel gully and then ascend to the Scott Elliott Pass (4372m).Day 7: Ascent to Mt. Stanley (5109 metres) to Kitandara Hut (4027m). If you don't wish to climb the peak, have a more restful day walking from Elena Hut (4541 metres) to Lake Kitandara (4023m). Continue to climb a further three hours to Margherita peak (5109 metres) and later down to Kitandara Hut. Day 8: Trek to Guy Yeopman Hut (3260m). Climb from the base of Mt. Baker to the south side of the mountain to the Fresh Field Pass (4280m). From there we can view the Congo to the west, Mt. Stanley to the north. From the pass, the boggy trail will continue downwards, passing the rock shelter at Bujangalo, the base camp for the historic expedition by the Duke of Abruzzi in 1906.Day 9: Trek to Nyakalengija Trail Head (1600m ASL). Safari extension to Queen Elizabeth National Park hence spend the overnightDay 10: Queen Elizabeth National Park. Proceed to Park for the AM Game drive in the Kasenyi sector of Queen Elizabeth National Park the tracks through Kasenyi, the North Kazinga Plains offer virtually guaranteed of Wildlife.In the afternoon conduct boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel. O/N at Mweya Safari LodgeDay 11: Lake Mburo NP. After breakfast proceed to Lake Mburo National Park. Enroute stopover at the Igongo Cultural Centre for lunch and learn about the culture of the Western Uganda tribe. Proceed to the Lodge; you can view game from your room. O/N at Mihingo Lodge Day 12 – Lake Mburo National Park to Entebbe .The wildlife-rich eastern banks of Lake Mburo can be explored during a tranquil two-hour boat trip. Depart after early lunch with coffee break at the Equator to then transfer to Entebbe International Airport for Flight.
9 Best of Uganda gorilla and wildlife safari
Day 1: Arrival in Uganda You will be met at the airport by our safari guide who will transfer you to Forest Cottages (BB) in Kampala for overnight will be at this hotel. Day 2: Travel to Kibale Travel to Kibale Forest National Park via Fort Portal, The drive is through a beautiful countryside dotted with traditional homesteads, crop gardens and huge Tea plantations as well as trading center and towns. You will have lunch en-route and arrive in the late afternoon overnight will be at Kibale Forest Camp Day 3: Chimp tracking in Kibale Forest Report at the Kanyanchu Tourist Centre at 08.00 am for a briefing on the rules of chimpanzee habituation. Kibale has the greatest variety and highest concentration of primates in East Africa. The most famous of its 13 species is the Chimpanzee,overnight at Kibale Forest Camp Day 4: Transfer to Queen Elizabeth & Boat Cruise on Kazinga channel you will be transfered to Queen and have lunch at the lodge of your booking. In the afternoon go for a 2-hour boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel. This is a 42km channel that joins Lake Edward and Lake George. This trip passes through possibly the highest concentration of hippos and offers an excellent opportunity for photography, bird watching and game viewing. The prolific bird life is colorful, with well over 550 resident species.overnight will be at Bush Lodge Day 5: Game drive in the Ishasha sector of Queen Elizabeth. You will after breakfast move to the Ishasha sector of the Queen Elizabeth National Park famous for the tree climbing lions lounging in the tree branches while keeping a close eye on herds of Uganda kob, their favorite prey. It is also home to many buffaloes, elephants as well as the rare shoebill. overnight Bush Lodge Day 6: Travel to Bwindi- Ruhiija. After your breakfast early morning travel to Kagamba then Ntungamo town where you will have your lunch en-routes then proceed to Bwindi Forest where you will reach late evening, check in lodge for Overnight at Broadbill Forest Camp Day 7: Gorilla trek The height of Uganda Tour Safari is in Bwindi where we meet our cousins the Mountain Gorillas. Broadbill Forest Camp Day 8: Travel to Lake Bunyonyi – Canoe ride / Hiking to the view point overnight will be at Birdnest Bunyonyi BB Day 9: Lake Bunyonyi and travel to back to Kampala
5-Day Queen Elizabeth & Kibale Forest Chimp trek
Day 1: Travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park (417 Kms) After breakfast and travel westwards through Uganda’s beautiful green countryside to the Queen Elizabeth. The journey will take 6-7 hours with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction such as the Royal Drum makers’ village and the Equator for an opportunity to stand in two hemispheres at the same time. You will continue through the Savannah grasslands with lots of banana plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. You will get to Queen Elizabeth National Park in the evening.overnight will be at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 2: Game drive and Boat Cruise Wake up early morning after breakfast head to the jungle for you’ first game drive with a chance to see many species of animals like Lions, Leopards, Elephants, Cape buffalos and many others, later come back to you’ Lodge for lunch, rest for a few minutes, In the afternoon you will go for a two hour boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel which connects Lakes George and Edward and view concentrations of giant hippos, elephants and crocodiles among others. You will also see many varieties of birds at the water shores. You will have dinner and overnight at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 3: Second Game Drive and travel to Kibale Forest National Park You will wake up early for a morning game drive in the park during which you will see Lions, Elephants, Topis, Leopards, Bush bucks, Cape Buffaloes, Defassa Waterbucks, Giant Forest Hogs, Uganda Kobs, among others. On the Drive to Kibale National Park you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. Dinner and Overnight at Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 4: Chimpanzee tracking and bird watching You will, after breakfast, head to Kibale Forest National park to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across and on the plants as well as on the insects and butterflies in this forest to ensure that the trek is not only enjoyable but informative as well. You will return to the lodge Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 5: Return to Entebbe via Kampala After breakfast set off to return to Kampala then Entebbe International Airport to catch you’ evening flight back home with memorable experience.
4 Days Queen Elizabeth & Lake Mburo Savanna Safari
Day 1: Travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park (417 Kms) You will depart Entebbe in the morning after breakfast and travel westwards through Uganda’s beautiful green countryside to the Queen Elizabeth National Park. The journey will take 6-7 hours with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction such as the Royal Drum makers’ village and the Equator for an opportunity to stand in two hemispheres at the same time. You will continue through the savannah grasslands with lots of banana plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. You will get to Queen Elizabeth National Park in the evening. Dinner and overnight will be at Kazinga Channel View Resort (budget), Bush Lodge/Engiri Lodge (mid-range) Day 2: Game drive and boat cruise You will set off early (about 6.30am) for a morning game drive, an awesome experience to spot the animals in natural habitats. Expect to see 4 of the famous Big Five; Elephant, Buffalos, Lions, Bush bucks, Kobs, Giant forest hog, Hyenas leopards, antelopes, and Waterbucks as well as birds. You will return for breakfast and relax till lunch. In the afternoon you will take a launch cruise along the amazing Kazinga channel to see, at close range, the water animals to include Hippos, Buffalos, Crocodiles and elephants bathing on the channel banks. There is also a variety of bird species on the water banks especially the famous Shoebill, pelican and Jacana. Dinner and overnight will Kazinga Channel View Resort (budget) Bush Lodge/Engiri Lodge (mid-range) DAY 3: Transfer to Lake Mburo You will depart Queen after breakfast for Lake Mburo National. The drive takes 3-4 hours with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction, You will have lunch at the lodge reserved for you, after which you will go for an afternoon boat trip on the lake rich with a variety of animals such as hippos and crocodiles and bird species. It will take you hours, in the evening take a nature walk before you retire for dinner and overnight at Rwonyo Camp(Budget) Eagles Nest(Mid-range) Day 4: Game drive and transfer back to Entebbe You will have an early morning game drive through the park in search of plain game like zebra, hippos, crocodiles, eland, antelope, impala and a variety of birds. After you will depart for Kampala arriving in the afternoon in time for transfer to the airport for your departure Safari Notes; Any and all tours can be combined or modified to fit your particular needs. Please tell us your specific requirements using the contact us page. Prices are subject to change based upon accommodation availability, your tour alterations and other parameters until time of full and final confirmation.
3-Day Queen Elizabeth safari
Day 1: Travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park (417 Kms) You will depart Kampala in the morning after breakfast and travel westwards through Uganda’s beautiful green countryside to the Queen Elizabeth National Park. The journey will take 6-7 hours with some stop-over at the great mountain of moan Mt Rwenzori You will continue through the savannah grasslands with lots of banana plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. You will get to Queen Elizabeth National Park in the evening. Dinner and overnight will be at Kazinga Channel View Resort Day 2: Game drive and boat cruise You will set off early (about 6.30am) for a morning game drive, an awesome experience to spot the animals in natural habitats. Expect to see the famous Big Five; Elephant, Buffalos, Lions, Bush bucks, Kobs, Giant forest hog, Hyenas leopards, antelopes, and Waterbucks as well as birds. You will return for breakfast and relax till lunch. In the afternoon you will take a launch cruise along the amazing Kazinga channel to see, at close range, the water animals to include Hippos, Buffalos, Crocodiles and elephants bathing on the channel banks. There is also a variety of bird species on the water banks especially the famous Shoebill, pelican and Jacana. Dinner and overnight will Kazinga Channel View Resort DAY 3: Equator Experience as we transfer back to Kampala After your breakfast early morning set off to Mbarara where you will have your lunch en-routes then proceed to Kampala where you will pass through Lake Mburo National Park and have a chance to sight Zebras, the Impala, Uganda Kobs are abundant on your way, with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction such as the Royal Drum makers’ village and the Equator for an opportunity to stand in two hemispheres at the same time. after that great photographic experience we proceed to Kampala where we will reach late to catch you' evening flight back home.