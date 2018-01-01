5-Day Queen Elizabeth & Kibale Forest Chimp trek

Day 1: Travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park (417 Kms) After breakfast and travel westwards through Uganda’s beautiful green countryside to the Queen Elizabeth. The journey will take 6-7 hours with stopovers at areas of tourist attraction such as the Royal Drum makers’ village and the Equator for an opportunity to stand in two hemispheres at the same time. You will continue through the Savannah grasslands with lots of banana plantations and several herds of local long horned Ankole cattle endemic to this part of the country. You will get to Queen Elizabeth National Park in the evening.overnight will be at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 2: Game drive and Boat Cruise Wake up early morning after breakfast head to the jungle for you’ first game drive with a chance to see many species of animals like Lions, Leopards, Elephants, Cape buffalos and many others, later come back to you’ Lodge for lunch, rest for a few minutes, In the afternoon you will go for a two hour boat cruise on the Kazinga Channel which connects Lakes George and Edward and view concentrations of giant hippos, elephants and crocodiles among others. You will also see many varieties of birds at the water shores. You will have dinner and overnight at Bush Lodge (Budget Tent) Day 3: Second Game Drive and travel to Kibale Forest National Park You will wake up early for a morning game drive in the park during which you will see Lions, Elephants, Topis, Leopards, Bush bucks, Cape Buffaloes, Defassa Waterbucks, Giant Forest Hogs, Uganda Kobs, among others. On the Drive to Kibale National Park you will be able to enjoy an impressive sight of the legendary “Mountains of the Moon” which you will clearly see on the road to Fort Portal. Dinner and Overnight at Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 4: Chimpanzee tracking and bird watching You will, after breakfast, head to Kibale Forest National park to view the primates. The activity begins at 8.00am with a briefing of the rule for trekking the chimpanzees after which you set off to search for them in the forest. The exercise takes half a day and along the way you will see other primates such as Grey cheeked Mangabeys, Phoestes, Red-Colobus and the Blue tailed and the Red-tailed monkeys swinging in the braches of this thick forest. Your guide will give you informative briefings on the lifestyles of the primates you will be coming across and on the plants as well as on the insects and butterflies in this forest to ensure that the trek is not only enjoyable but informative as well. You will return to the lodge Kibale Forest Camp (Budget Tent) Day 5: Return to Entebbe via Kampala After breakfast set off to return to Kampala then Entebbe International Airport to catch you’ evening flight back home with memorable experience.