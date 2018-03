Welcome to North Caicos

Despite its proximity to the wealth and flashy resorts of Provo, North Caicos feels a decade or two behind its neighbor, and is definitely more relaxing. Tiny settlements dot the northern and eastern parts of the island, while the south fractures into a maze of mangroves and shallow waterways. Inland lie historic plantation ruins, flamingo-filled waterways and small slash-and-burn farms growing corn, okra, peppers and other local staples.