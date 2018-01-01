Welcome to Konye-Urgench
Konye-Urgench (from Persian ‘Old Urgench’) is a rural backwater with livestock wandering its chaotic, unpaved roads. Yet centuries ago this was the centre of the Islamic world, not the end of it. Today most of Old Urgench lies underground, but there is enough urban tissue to get an idea of its former glories. Its uniqueness was acknowledged in 2005 when Unesco named it a World Heritage Site.
The modern town is somewhat short on tourist facilities and the majority of travellers drop through overland on the way from Khiva or Nukus in Uzbekistan. You can also overnight in Dashoguz and fly in for the day.
Top experiences in Konye-Urgench
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.