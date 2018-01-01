Welcome to Mary
The capital of the Mary region is a somewhat spartan Soviet confection of administrative buildings and vast gardens disproportionate to the size of the city. Mary (pronounced MAH-ree) is the centre of the major cotton-growing belt, which gives the city an air of prosperity; the markets bustle on weekends and commerce is surprisingly brisk.
Apart from the excellent regional museum there is nothing much of note to see in the town itself, although it makes for a handy base from which to explore the nearby ancient cities of Gonur and Merv.
