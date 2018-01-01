Welcome to Patara
On this exclusive Dalyan Excursion we will take you on a dream-like journey that stretches between the Aegean and the Mediterranean coastline of Turkey. You will experience all the highlights of the beautiful Turquoise Coast. Splendid seaside locations and a unique atmosphere. The delightful town of Kaş with it’s winding streets and tiny shops.The ruins of Patara, one of the famous beaches in Turkey and the pretty harbour of Kalkan. Join us for a day full of joy and laughter, unforgettable memories of some of Turkeys favourite resorts. Our amazing day will start at 8.00am when we leave to travel to Patara. You will enjoy a picnic breakfast of pastries and fresh juice whilst on the bus.Once we arrive in Patara we will spend time exploring the ancient city. Patara takes its name from the important archaeological site, Patara Antic City. Patara Ancient City, founded in 5th century B.C., was one of the most important cities of Lycian Empire. Today you can see the Senate Building and Light House. There is also a very well preserved amphitheatre, stone sarcophagi and town walls. After the city we will head to the beach of Patara.Patara beach is 18 kms long, Turkey’s longest beach. The sand dunes are a couple of hundred metres in width and the sand is very fine without any pebbles. Patara has been nominated as one of the best beaches in the World on many occasions and is a protected National Park due to the fact that the Caretta Caretta Sea Turtles nest here. There are also many types of birds in the surrounding marsh and lake areas. Next we will drive to the picturesque and charming town of Kalkan. You will have the opportunity to walk alongside the harbour and the beach where you can enjoy a drink or spend some time shopping. We will stop at a local restaurant at Kalkan Harbour for delicious lunch.After lunch we will head towards Kas, stopping on the way at Kaputas Beach. This is one of the most picturesque beaches on the Mediterranean coast. As we arrive in Kas, the mixture of Roman Greek architecture and authentic Turkish atmosphere will welcome us. Kaş is a picture postcard town. Steep winding streets, tiny boutique shops and relaxing ambient bars. After enjoying our free time in the town, we will make our way to the famous Buyukcakil Beach (Big Pebble Beach). Here we will enjoy the sun, sea and beach whilst our dinner is being prepared. Enjoy a drink and watch the sun go down behind the Greek Island Castellorizo (Meis in Turkish). Dinner will be a mix of mezes followed by your choice from the menu. After our leisurely meal we head back to the bus. Tired,happy and full of memories. This is a long day but the time will fly and you will see many amazing sights. If you want to get out and about and see more of Turkey, this Volkan’s exclusive Dalyan excursion is the perfect opportunity.
Quad Bike Safari in Kalkan
The adventure begins at 9am or 3:30pm when your driver collects you from Kalkan and drives you 20 minutes or so to Patara. Here, don your helmet, listen to the safety briefing, and test out the controls of your ATV if you've not ridden one before. Take it easy to begin with as you follow your guide to the riverside along a paved road. As your confidence builds, zip along the river to Patara Beach. Here, you'll have free time to zoom round the beach at your own pace: bring swimwear if you'd like to hop in the sea to shed the dust. Finally, your guide will lead you on a thrilling ride across the sand dunes and back to base station. After around two hours riding your quad, it's back into the land of air-conditioning as your driver brings you back to Kalkan: you'll be back at base at 12pm or 6:30pm depending on the tour you chose. Please note: Guests must be at least 16 years old to drive their own quad bike: under-16s must ride with parents. All guests should bring sunglasses to protect against the dust.
Small-Group Day Trip: Fethiye, Kayakoy, Blue Lagoon, and Turkish Delight
Your driver/guide will collect you from Kalkan at 9am or Patara at 9:20am for the hour-long journey by air-conditioned minivan to the beautiful seaside town of Fethiye. Here, you'll visit the vibrant local market, one of the largest in the area: choose to just cruise the stalls or shop for Turkish products and textiles. Your next stop, about half an hour from Fethiye, is the ghost town of Kayakoy, which inspired Louis de Bernieres' classic novel, Birds Without Wings. When Greece and Turkey swapped populations during the 1920s, the Greeks who'd inhabited this village returned home: now the stone-built houses are atmospheric ruins. From here, it's a short drive to probably Turkey's most famous beach, the Blue Lagoon at Oludeniz. You'll have free time here to swim, sunbathe, eat, drink, or visit a traditional Turkish bath. On the way home, you'll stop at a traditional factory that makes lokum, the gelatinous candy many know simply as Turkish delight. Watch how it's made, try some samples, and perhaps pick up a souvenir or two. You'll be back in Patara around 4:40pm and in Kalkan around 5pm.
Xanthos Ancient City, Saklikent Canyon and Patara Beach From Kalkan Kas
XANTHOS ANCIENT CITY – SAKLIKENT CANYON – PATARA BEACH (From Kalkan and Patara)Our tour starts with visiting the ancient city Xanthos. Xanthos is the capital of the Lycian city and it is in Unesco Heritage Site.Our Professional guide will give you information about the history in Xanthos city and give you time to take some pictures.After visiting Xanthos, we will visit C.W.A for short time to have some information about the Turkish Traditional carpets.Then next stop will be the biggest canyon in Turkey. This Saklıkent Canyon is the second biggest canyon in Europe, which is abaout 18 km.In Saklıkent Canyon we have time for trekking in the canyon, first there is a wooden path about 100 meters, after the wooden part visitors can just stay in the national park area or they can cross the river and walk in to the canyon.This trekking can be about 700 -800 meters untill the waterfall.After trekking in the canyon, there is a enjoyable activity; river rafting (tubing). This activity will be optional.River rafting starts just outside of the canyon and goes 5 km down to the river. There is also chance to do mudbath after rafting and then with the shuttle service you will be back where you started.We will also have our lunch in Saklıkent in the restaurant. Lunch will be open buffet and will be included the price.After we spend our time in Saklıkent, we will visit the longest sandy beach in Turkey to have a rest. Patara beach is the longest beach in Turkey and big sea turtles ( Carretta Carretta ) lay their eggs on Patara Beach.Starts: 9amFinish: 5:30 - 6pm
Lycian Way Trekking
Walk Turkey's Lycian Way, widely regarded as one of the world's great trails. Gain an appreciation of the landscape of this great country in a way that is impossible from inside a bus. Whether a casual walker or a serious trekker, this active journey will appeal to those looking for a better way to appreciate magnificent scenery. You'll hike through pine forests and olive groves, across flower-filled fields, and past shepherd's huts, then unwind in simple, scenic accommodation along the coast. This is adventure at its purest and most simple.