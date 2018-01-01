Welcome to Olympos & Çıralı

About 65km northeast of Demre, past Finike and Kumluca, a road leads southeast from the main highway (veer to the right then follow the signs for 11km) to ancient Olympos with its tumble of beachside ruins and backpacker camp community. On the other side of the mountain, and over the narrow Ulupınar Stream, is Çıralı, a holiday hamlet with dozens of hotels and pensions that may look like it was born yesterday but contains that most enigmatic of classical icons: the eternal flame of the Chimaera. A 7.5km section of the Lycian Way winds through the wild Mediterranean hills between the two villages.