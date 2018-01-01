Welcome to Eceabat
2-Day Trip to Gallipoli and Troy, Including Accommodation and Entrance Fees From Istanbul
Day 1: Gallipoli Tour (B,L)After picking you up from your hotel, you will join the local guide and other traveling companions. You drive on a comfortable road system approximately for 4 hours, stopping in Tekirdag for open buffet breakfast. Enjoy lunch (drinks are not included) when you arrive in Eceabat. Then you begin your guided tour of ANZAC Battlefields visiting Brighton Beach, ANZAC Cove, Beach Cemetery, Lone Pine Australian Memorial, Turkish and allied tunnels and trenches at Johnston’s Jolly, 57th Regiment Turkish Memorial and Chunuk Bair New Zelland Memorial. About 5pm the first day of your tour will come to an end. Overnight in Eceabat.Day 2: Troy Tour - Istanbul (B,L)After enjoying breakfast at the hotel, you cross the Strait Dardanelles by ferry to Canakkale and depart for Troya Archeological Site where you see the UNESCO recognized ruins of the ancient kingdom of Troy. You stroll through the site to see where the Trojan War, Trojan Horse, Helen of Troy, Prince Paris all come from. About 11:30am end of the tour and free time in the lively university town of Canakkale for lunch (drinks are not included) on your own and casual relaxation. At 6:30pm drive back to Istanbul. About 11pm, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Istanbul.
Gallipoli-Troy Tour from Istanbul for 2-Days and 1-Night
During the Gallipoli Campaign the aim of the soldiers was after capturing the hills coming to narrows and getting the control of the castles and canon batteries. Tour starting from the narrowest part of Dardanelles, after having a quick look to get an idea of the narrows we drive to the landing beaches.DAY 1 - Istanbul to Gallipoli Tour6am - 6:30am Pick-up from hotel Taksim, Besiktas, Beyoglu,Sisli6:30am - 7am Pick-up from hotel Sirkeci, Sultanahmet, Beyazit, Laleli, Aksaray8:30am - 9am Have a stop for breakfast12pm Arrive in Eceabat & Lunch12:45pm - 1pm Depart for Gallipoli Tour5pm - 6pm End of TourOvernight at hotelDAY 2BreakfastFree morning time12pm - 1pm Lunch2:45pm Depart for Troy Tour3pm - 3:30pm End of Tour6pm - Depart back to Istanbul11pm - Drop off to hotel in Istanbul (European side)
Gallipoli and Troy Tour from Istanbul
DAY 1: Istanbul - Eceabat 06.30 - 07.00 am Pick up from your hotel Depart for Eceabat by non smoking, A/C minibus12.00 am Arrive in Eceabat12.10 am Restaurant lunch in Eceabat13.00 am Depart for Fully Guided Gallipoli Tour.Visiting - Brighton Beach, Beach Cemetery, ANZAC Cove, Ariburnu Cemetery, ANZAC Commemorative Site, Respect to Mehmetcik Statue, Lone Pine Australian Memorial, Johnston's Jolly, (Turkish and Allied trenches and tunnels), Turkish 57. Infantry Regiment Cemetery, The Nek, Chunuk Bair New Zealand Memorial, 18.00 Tour endsOvernight at your hotel DAY 2: Eceabat - Istanbul Open buffet breakfast at your hotel08.30 am Depart for Fully Guided Troy Tour Visiting; The Trojan Horse, Sacrificial Altars, The 3700 year old city walls, Houses of Troy I, 3000 B.C. - 2500 B.C., The Bouleuterion (Senate Building), The Odeon (Concert Hall), Current excavations, Remains of the various cities from Troy I through to Troy IX.11.45 Return from Troy Tour12.00 Ferry from Canakkale to Eceabat12.10 Restaurant lunch in Eceabat13.30 Visit Kabatepe Simulation Center for a three D recreation of many of the historical events of the campaign14.45 Take our boat to visit landing beaches from the sea. You will have the unique opportunity to see Brighton Beach, Beach Cemetery, ANZAC Cove, Ariburnu Cemetery and ANZAC Commemorative Site at North Beach from the sea, just as the soldiers of 1915 did. You will have the chance to snorkel over the wreck of the Milo, a steamer that was deliberately sunk in late 1915 to form a breakwater for Williams Pier17.00 Back to Crowded House Tours office,18.00 Depart for Istanbul from Eceabat, 23.00 Arrive in Istanbul and drop back to your hotel
4-Day ANZAC Dawn Service Gallipoli and Troy Tour From Istanbul
24 APR ISTANBUL - DAWN SERVICE4pm Meet at the front door of HAGIA SOPHIA MUSEUM4.15pm Depart for Eceabat9.30pm Depart Eceabat for Dawn Service.25 APR DAWN SERVICE - CANAKKALE ( B BOX L )5.30am Dawn ServiceService at Lone PineService at Chunuk BairLunch at Eceabat before returning to your hotel in CanakkaleOvernight Canakkale 26 APR GALLIPOLI - TROY ( B L ) Breakfast at the hotel8am Fully guided ANZAC Battlefield Tour visiting Brighton Beach Beach Cemetery ANZAC COVE Ariburnu Cemetery Lone Pine Memorial ( Australian ) Johnston’s Jolly Chunuk Bair Memorial ( New Zealand ) At the conclusion of your tour you will be transported to Restaurant for lunch2pm Across Dardanelles by ferry for Fully guided tour of the ancient city of Troy You will see and hear about : The Trojan Horse Helen of Troy The Trojan Wars Sacficial Altars The 3700 year old city walls Houses of Troy 1 3000B.C. – 2500 B.C. The battle between Achilles and Paris Remains of the various cities from Troy I through to Troy IX Return to your hotel Overnight Canakkale 27 APR CANAKKALE – ISTANBUL ( B ) Breakfast at your hotel9am A journey of 320 km which will include a comfort and refreshment stop on the half way Following the stop you will continue to Istanbul where your coach drop-off point will be Hagia Sophia Square ( Ayasofya Meydani in Turkish ) Local taxi transportation to your hotel at your expence
Dawn Service ANZAC Tour from Canakkale
DAY 1 April 24, 2016Your tour begins when you meet your guide at the Anzac House Youth Hostel in Canakkale. You will take a ferry across the Dardanelles and arrive in Eceabat around 9:30pm. You'll then depart for ANZAC dawn service site. A booklet which includes information about attending the commemorations, visitor movements and amenities at the commemorative sites as well as ceremonial protocols will be offered.You will spend the night at the commemoration site, please make sure you're prepared for all weather conditions, such as rain and cold. During the day on April 25th, conditions can become very hot. You should ensure that you have sun protection and water.DAY 2 April 25, 2016 The Spirit of Place will begin at 5am and last approximately 30 minutes. The dawn service will follow that and last around an hour. At 11am the Lone Pine Australian Memorial Service begins, lasting almost an hour. Finally, the Chunuk Bair New Zealand Memorial Service runs from 1:45pm to 2:45pmAfter the services, a late lunch will be provided in Eceabat before returning to Canakkale.
2 Day 1 Night Pergamon Acropolis, Troy and Gallipoli Tour From Kusadasi
Day 1 Secluk/Kusadasi – Pergamon Acropolis-CanakkaleThis morning at the pre-appointed time you will be picked up from your hotel for your tour by a representative from Viator. Please be ready and waiting in the lobby 10 minutes prior.Depart for for Canakkale enroute stopping in Pergamon Acropolis ( BERGAM ) for a fully guided tour of this area and lunch. Check in at hotelEvening freeOvernight CanakkaleDay 2 Troy & Gallipoli - IstanbulToday after breakfast you will travel to ancient Troy for your fully guided tour. As recorded in Homer's "Illiad", the city of Troy was the home of Prince Paris. The excavations undertaken by Heinrich Schlieman in the late 1800’s, and others since, have revealed nine levels of civilisation dating back to 3000BC. Today however, the most obvious landmark is a huge replica of the wooden Trojan horse. Enjoy lunch in Eceabat. Travel to Gallipoli for your fully guided tour: visit Anzac Cove and the Allied Memorials of World War I, including Brighton Beach, Lone Pine Australian Memorial War Cemetery, the original tunnels and trenches at Johnston Jolly, the Nek Cemetery, and Chunuk-Bair New Zealand Memorial and Cemetery. Depart at approximately 06:30pm for your return journey to Istanbul with a stop en route for dinner (own expense). The tour ends on arrival into Istanbul at approximately 11.45pm. where you will be dropped off at your hotel.