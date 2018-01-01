Gallipoli and Troy Tour from Istanbul

DAY 1: Istanbul - Eceabat 06.30 - 07.00 am Pick up from your hotel Depart for Eceabat by non smoking, A/C minibus12.00 am Arrive in Eceabat12.10 am Restaurant lunch in Eceabat13.00 am Depart for Fully Guided Gallipoli Tour.Visiting - Brighton Beach, Beach Cemetery, ANZAC Cove, Ariburnu Cemetery, ANZAC Commemorative Site, Respect to Mehmetcik Statue, Lone Pine Australian Memorial, Johnston's Jolly, (Turkish and Allied trenches and tunnels), Turkish 57. Infantry Regiment Cemetery, The Nek, Chunuk Bair New Zealand Memorial, 18.00 Tour endsOvernight at your hotel DAY 2: Eceabat - Istanbul Open buffet breakfast at your hotel08.30 am Depart for Fully Guided Troy Tour Visiting; The Trojan Horse, Sacrificial Altars, The 3700 year old city walls, Houses of Troy I, 3000 B.C. - 2500 B.C., The Bouleuterion (Senate Building), The Odeon (Concert Hall), Current excavations, Remains of the various cities from Troy I through to Troy IX.11.45 Return from Troy Tour12.00 Ferry from Canakkale to Eceabat12.10 Restaurant lunch in Eceabat13.30 Visit Kabatepe Simulation Center for a three D recreation of many of the historical events of the campaign14.45 Take our boat to visit landing beaches from the sea. You will have the unique opportunity to see Brighton Beach, Beach Cemetery, ANZAC Cove, Ariburnu Cemetery and ANZAC Commemorative Site at North Beach from the sea, just as the soldiers of 1915 did. You will have the chance to snorkel over the wreck of the Milo, a steamer that was deliberately sunk in late 1915 to form a breakwater for Williams Pier17.00 Back to Crowded House Tours office,18.00 Depart for Istanbul from Eceabat, 23.00 Arrive in Istanbul and drop back to your hotel