Welcome to Tabarka

Tabarka, a quiet coastal town with a tough old Genoese fort watching over a long curve of white sand, is locally known as 'music town', thanks to the music festivals that take place here. In July, the renowned jazz festival segues into the sounds of raï (Algerian protest pop fusion), then Latin and world beats. This midsummer action and excellent scuba-diving aside, Tabarka has always been a nicely old-fashioned local's resort, but in the current climate has become increasingly rundown. It does make a good base, however, for exploring the coast's remote beaches and hiking the surrounding cork forests.