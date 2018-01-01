Isolated, thinly populated and untrammelled, the 62 Ha’apai islands – 45 of which are uninhabited – sprinkle themselves across the kingdom’s central waters. Ha’apai appears on the horizon like a South Seas idyll: palm-fringed isles, vibrant reefs, breaching whales, deserted white beaches and even a couple of massive volcanoes.

That said, your initial arrival on Ha’apai may be a bit of a surprise, whether you arrive by plane or ferry. Simply put, there isn’t much here, especially in the wake of category five Tropical Cyclone Ian which lacerated the islands in 2014. If you were trying to get away from it all, pat yourself on the back – you’ve succeeded!

Online, have a look at www.haapai.to.

