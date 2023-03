A glass elevator whisks you up in just 40 seconds to the observation deck on the 42nd floor (135m) of this tower; there's also a less-dizzying option of riding a windowless lift. On a clear day, panoramas from the indoor viewing areas and outdoor balcony extend as far as Rotterdam, Leiden and Hoek van Holland. Tickets include a beer, house wine or soft drink in the Sky Bar (after 6pm this offer stretches to a cocktail).