A scale model of the Jewish Tabernacle described in Exodus – built by dedicated minister Leendert Schouten and drawing thousands of visitors even before it was completed in 1851 – is the star attraction at this bible museum. Inside a 1622 canal house, the museum has an extraordinary collection of bibles, including the Netherlands' oldest, a 1477-printed Delft Bible, and a 1st edition of the 1637 Dutch authorised version. Trees and plants mentioned in the Good Book feature in the garden.

The crossing of the Red Sea is referenced by stepping stones in the garden's ponds. Exhibits on the lower floors show paintings, furniture and other objects from wealthy merchant family the Cromhouts, who built the canal house and lived in it for nearly two centuries.

The admission price includes an audioguide.