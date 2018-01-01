Welcome to Cayenne

A crossroads of the Caribbean, South America and Europe, Cayenne is a city of myriad cultures surrounded by all the colors of the Caribbean. The streets are lined with colonial wrought-iron balconies with louvered shutters painted in tropical pinks, yellows and turquoise. The vibrant markets and excellent Brazilian, Creole, French and Chinese restaurants make this town as pleasing to the belly as it is to the eye; you won't want to be skipping any meals here. Outside the city center, highways and urban sprawl remind you that you're still in the 21st century.