Welcome to Janjanbureh

Janjanbureh (Georgetown) is a sleepy, former colonial administrative centre. It is situated on the northern edge of MacCarthy Island in the Gambia River, and is reached via ferry from either bank. The main reason to come here is to stay in a local lodge and take advantage of the superb birdwatching opportunities. However, a walk around town does reveal a few historic buildings, including the old Commissioner's Quarter, a 200-year-old wooden house once inhabited by freed slaves, and the foundations of a colonial warehouse.

