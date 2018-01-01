Welcome to Janjanbureh

Janjanbureh (Georgetown) is a sleepy, former colonial administrative centre. It is situated on the northern edge of MacCarthy Island in the Gambia River, and is reached via ferry from either bank. The main reason to come here is to stay in a local lodge and take advantage of the superb birdwatching opportunities. However, a walk around town does reveal a few historic buildings, including the old Commissioner's Quarter, a 200-year-old wooden house once inhabited by freed slaves, and the foundations of a colonial warehouse.

There is little in terms of infrastructure – no banks and no hospital. Most visitors come on multiday excursions from the coast, such as those offered by Tilly's Tours and Arch Tours, with an overnight at Janjanbureh along the way.

