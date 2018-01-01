Welcome to Basse Santa Su

With its dusty roads and packed trading stalls, The Gambia's easternmost town almost spills into the scenic river bend that frames it. It's a lively market and border town with a few old Victorian buildings and a feel quite different from the coast – thanks to the influence of Senegalese, Guinean and Malian traders. And while attractions are few, for those seeking an authentic side of The Gambia, well off the beaten track, Basse (as it's usually called) is an intriguing place to explore.