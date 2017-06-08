Known as ‘the Big Yard,’ Andros is the country’s largest and wildest major island – 5960 sq km of mangroves, palm savannas and eerie pine forests full of wild boar and (as legend has it) an evil man-bird known as the chickcharnie. It’s also largely uninhabited – considerable distances separate tiny settlements dotting the east coast, while the entire western side is an uninhabited patchwork of swampland known, appropriately, as ‘the Mud.’ Bonefishing here is world renowned.

Off the east shore lies a 225km-long coral reef, and beyond that the 3000m-deep Tongue of the Ocean, making diving and fishing equally exceptional. Then there are the many blue holes: vast, water-filled caves found both on- and offshore.

Public transport is nonexistent: to get around, it's just you, your rental car and some long expanses of empty, potholed road. Hitching is extremely common: someone will quickly pick you up, if you'll accept the risk.

