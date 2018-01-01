Welcome to Mukdahan

On the banks of the Mekong, directly opposite the Lao city of Savannakhet, Mukdahan (มุกดาหาร) – just plain múk to locals – sees few visitors despite being the home of the Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge 2 connecting Thailand to Laos and Vietnam by road. It's not an exciting place, but there's enough of interest to fill a relaxing day, and the vibe is friendly.