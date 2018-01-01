Towering limestone outcrops form a rocky jigsaw-puzzled landscape at 98-sq-km Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park (อุทยานแห่งชาติเขาสามร้อยยอด), whose name means Three Hundred Mountain Peaks. There are also caves, beaches and wetlands to explore for outdoor enthusiasts and birdwatchers.

With its proximity to Hua Hin, the park is well travelled by day trippers and contains a mix of public conservation land and private shrimp farms which have replaced most of the natural mangrove forest, so don’t come expecting remote virgin territory. Almost all visitors are here to see Tham Phraya Nakhon, one of the most spectacular and, for Thais, famous caves in Thailand. Most other places in the park will be peaceful, even on weekends.

Although the birdwatching is excellent, there's not a lot of other wildlife here besides the obligatory macaques. Mainland serow, similar to goats, are shy so sightings are rare, but they can pop up anywhere, even on the beach. The adorable dusky langur is easy to find at Tham Phraya Nakhon and the visitor centre.

There's no park gate. Admission tickets are sold and checked, and maps provided at each of the park's attractions.

