Welcome to Kaeng Krachan National Park
Despite the park having a poaching problem, animal life includes wild elephants, tigers, leopards, tapir, gaur (wild cattle), white-handed gibbons, dusky langurs and black giant squirrels. This park also occupies an interesting, overlapping biozone for birds as the southernmost spot for northern species and the northernmost for southern species. The result is a bird list that exceeds 400 species, including blue pitta, ratchet-tailed treepie, banded broadbill, great slaty woodpecker and great hornbill.
The park, except for the scenic reservoir by the headquarters and Pa La-U Waterfall, closes to the public from August to October. The best, and also busiest, months to visit are between November and March, though only weekends and holidays see crowds. Independent visits without a vehicle are possible, though take some patience, and 4WD is required for some parts.
Hua Hin: Day Trip to Kaeng Krachan National Park and Pala-U Waterfall
The Pa-La-U Waterfall is part of the Kaeng Krachan National Park. It is located about 60 Km west of Hua Hin.There are 16 cascades and the surrounding forest is over a thousand years old and is filled with rare wild animals. Our trip starts in the morning, we will be driving west towards the mountains and the Burmese border. We will continue with a trek through unspoiled rainforest to Pa-La-U Waterfall where we trek up to the 4th cascades where the pool filled with wild carp fish. Experience the beautiful waterfall and jungle surroundings where wild monkeys and birds can be heard and sometimes spotted.. After the waterfall, we will enjoy lunch at local restaurant and then back to HuaHin after a very happy and exciting trip.Include : Transportation by car or Minivan air-condition, English Speaking Guide,lunch, Entrance Fee.
Pala-U Waterfall, Karang Village Tour from Hua Hin
Our driver will pick you up from your hotel in Hua Hin around 8:30am and head to Karang Village. Enjoy 1.2 hour scenic drive to the beautiful Pala U Waterfall located near the border to Myanmar. The 16 level Pala-U Waterfall is part of the Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand’s largest national park. The surrounding forest is 1,000 years old and there is a good chance of seeing wildlife and many rare species of bird-life.First, we stop at Karang Village close to the waterfall. The people of the village are originally Burmese and the lifestyle is immersed in old traditions. You will get the experience to study and learn their daily lifestyle before we go for lunch.After lunch, we will proceed to Pala-U Waterfall. Upon arrival, enjoy your time in the cool and refreshing waters. Most visitors try to get up to the third level, where you can swim in the large deep pool and feed the fish. The best time to visit the waterfall is between November to April to get a glimpse of beautiful butterflies, that Pala-U is known for. Our driver will transport you back to your hotel after and fun wet day out at Pala-U Waterfall.
Private Half-Day Kaeng Krachan Water Reservoir from Hua Hin
Situated 75 kilometer northwest of Hua Hin and running all the way up to the Myanmar border, Kaeng Krachan has been inscribed in Thailand as the largest national park in the country since its establishment in 1981. Covering close to 2500 square kilometers of pristine forest in the watersheds of the Phetchaburi and Pranburi rivers, the sheer size includes portions of Nong Ya Plong, and Kaeng Krachan districts in Phetchaburi Province and of Hua Hin district in Prachuab Khiri Khan Province. The construction of the dam, carrying the same name as the park, now is a solid source of energy and has created a 45 square kilometer lake, ideal for sailing trips and admiring the mountains along the horizon. From your hotel in Hua Hin / Cha-am, we head out to the main entrance of the Kaeng Krachan National Park, a nature lover’s delight with its hills, mountains (up to 1200 meters high) and waterways, surrounded by rain forests, jungle and plant species that are native to this National Park. To get a basic comprehension of the size, we head to the information house, explaining the natural resources available, the unique flora and fauna that is now protected by law and the construction of the Kaeng Krachan Dam, a 58-meter high and 760-meter long structure which dominates the scenic reservoir and blocking the Petchaburi River. In addition to the lake, the park itself is home to over 400 species of birds, over 50 species of mammals and a large collection of trees and flowers; the protective state is has since its inception in 1981 may not always give visitors access to get up and close but it will be worthwhile knowing that you have entered a special, well-conserved place in Thailand. To get a different perspective of its natural splendor, we board a small boat and sail gently over the reservoir as where you can admire the pristine beauty of Kaeng Krachan. Your guide may point out some characteristics and more facts about the importance of maintaining this park as much as possible in its original state. Weather and time permitting, we aim to circumvent the complete lake before we disembark at the same point as we boarded the boat. We regret that this half day Kaeng Krachan exploration has to come to an end; we head back to your booked hotel in Hua Hin /Cha-am where we will arrive at approximately 1pm.
3-Day Hua Hin Bike Tour from Bangkok
Only a few hours South of the capital city lies a green fertile lowland with a network of canals, orchards and a huge forest reserve – a peaceful land and lifestyle that is an important facet of Thailand that most visitors do not get a chance to experience.We start our 3-day cycling adventure by visiting the Damnoen Saduak floating market where we take a long tail boat ride through the network of canals towards Wat Amphawan Chetiyaram temple. We ride along scenic back roads, cycling through coconut plantations, fruitful orchards and stunning temples, finishing at a canalside hotel where we check in for the night. Day two of cycling starts after breakfast on quiet traffic-free trails surrounded by beautiful scenery as we enter Kaeng Krachan National Park. We cycle over a large dam and alongside a crystalline lake, and spend our second night at a secluded hotel in the hills where we will have free time for a swim or massage before dinner.On our third and final day we cycle through quaint fishing villages, passing local schools and temples, and ride along the coast for excellent views of the sea. We arrive at Khao Kalok and lunch at a local restaurant before transferring back to Bangkok.We ride a total of 58mi (94km) over the course of three days, and are fully supported by an air-conditioned minivan which travels behind the group, allowing participants to cycle as much or as little as they like and still enjoy the same views as the rest of the group. This 3-Day/2-Night tour includes breakfast-2, lunch-3 and dinner-2