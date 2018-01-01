Private Half-Day Kaeng Krachan Water Reservoir from Hua Hin

Situated 75 kilometer northwest of Hua Hin and running all the way up to the Myanmar border, Kaeng Krachan has been inscribed in Thailand as the largest national park in the country since its establishment in 1981. Covering close to 2500 square kilometers of pristine forest in the watersheds of the Phetchaburi and Pranburi rivers, the sheer size includes portions of Nong Ya Plong, and Kaeng Krachan districts in Phetchaburi Province and of Hua Hin district in Prachuab Khiri Khan Province. The construction of the dam, carrying the same name as the park, now is a solid source of energy and has created a 45 square kilometer lake, ideal for sailing trips and admiring the mountains along the horizon. From your hotel in Hua Hin / Cha-am, we head out to the main entrance of the Kaeng Krachan National Park, a nature lover’s delight with its hills, mountains (up to 1200 meters high) and waterways, surrounded by rain forests, jungle and plant species that are native to this National Park. To get a basic comprehension of the size, we head to the information house, explaining the natural resources available, the unique flora and fauna that is now protected by law and the construction of the Kaeng Krachan Dam, a 58-meter high and 760-meter long structure which dominates the scenic reservoir and blocking the Petchaburi River. In addition to the lake, the park itself is home to over 400 species of birds, over 50 species of mammals and a large collection of trees and flowers; the protective state is has since its inception in 1981 may not always give visitors access to get up and close but it will be worthwhile knowing that you have entered a special, well-conserved place in Thailand. To get a different perspective of its natural splendor, we board a small boat and sail gently over the reservoir as where you can admire the pristine beauty of Kaeng Krachan. Your guide may point out some characteristics and more facts about the importance of maintaining this park as much as possible in its original state. Weather and time permitting, we aim to circumvent the complete lake before we disembark at the same point as we boarded the boat. We regret that this half day Kaeng Krachan exploration has to come to an end; we head back to your booked hotel in Hua Hin /Cha-am where we will arrive at approximately 1pm.