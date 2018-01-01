Welcome to Phu Phrabat Historical Park

No one really knows the history of this mysterious, mystical place peppered with bizarre rock spires, whale-sized boulders and improbably balanced rocks. Phu Phrabat Historical Park (อุทยานประวัติศาสตร์ภูพระบาท) is one of Isan's most compelling sights and experiences. In prehistoric times many of the rock formations were modified to form various religious functions. Buddhist sema stones from the Dvaravati era, presumably about 1000 to 1200 years ago, are plentiful, and the ground under some rocky overhangs has been painstakingly carved into smooth platforms. The Khmer later added some Hindu elements to the site. In addition, prehistoric paintings on several rock overhangs, best seen at side-by-side Tham Wua and Tham Khon, show this was probably regarded as a holy site perhaps 3000 years ago.