Welcome to Phu Chong Nayoi National Park

Sitting at the heart of the 'Emerald Triangle' (a meeting of the Thai, Lao and Cambodian borders) is 686-sq-km Phu Chong Nayoi National Park (อุทยานแห่งชาติภูจองนายอย), one of Thailand's wildest corners and healthiest forests. Resident fauna includes Malayan sun bears, barking deer, gibbons, black hornbills and endangered white-winged ducks, though you won't likely see them.

