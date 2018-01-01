Welcome to Phu Chong Nayoi National Park
Sitting at the heart of the 'Emerald Triangle' (a meeting of the Thai, Lao and Cambodian borders) is 686-sq-km Phu Chong Nayoi National Park (อุทยานแห่งชาติภูจองนายอย), one of Thailand's wildest corners and healthiest forests. Resident fauna includes Malayan sun bears, barking deer, gibbons, black hornbills and endangered white-winged ducks, though you won't likely see them.
The primary attraction is Namtok Huay Luang, a 45m-tall waterfall with at least some water all year. You can walk down 274 steps to the bottom, where you can swim, though the water dries up around March. About 150m downstream is Namtok Praon La-or, also a pretty picture. Between the waterfall and the visitor centre is Palan Pachad, a rocky field that features many wildflowers in November and December. There's more to see in the northern reaches of the park, but you must go with a ranger (arrange in advance) due to the risk of land mines and poachers.