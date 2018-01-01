Welcome to Um Phang & Around

Sitting at the junction of Mae Nam Klong and Huay Um Phang, Um Phang (อุ้มผาง) is a remote village populated mostly by Karen. Many of the Karen villages in this area are quite traditional, and elephants are a common sight, especially in Palatha, a traditional Karen village 25km south of Um Phang. Yaeng (elephant saddles) and other tack used for elephant wrangling can be seen on the verandahs of the houses in this village.

