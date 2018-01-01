Welcome to Surin Islands Marine National Park

The five gorgeous isles of the Surin Islands Marine National Park sit 60km offshore, 5km from the Thailand–Myanmar marine border. Healthy rainforest, spectacular white-sand beaches in sparkling, sheltered bays, and rocky headlands that jut into the ocean characterise these granite-outcrop islands. Superbly clear water in never-ending shades of jade and turquoise makes for easy marine-life spotting, with underwater visibility of up to 30m outside monsoon. These shielded waters attract chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh), an ethnic group of Malay origin who live on Ko Surin Tai during the May-to-November monsoon. Here they're known as Moken, from local word oken (‘salt water’).

