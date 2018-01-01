Welcome to Surin Islands Marine National Park
The five gorgeous isles of the Surin Islands Marine National Park sit 60km offshore, 5km from the Thailand–Myanmar marine border. Healthy rainforest, spectacular white-sand beaches in sparkling, sheltered bays, and rocky headlands that jut into the ocean characterise these granite-outcrop islands. Superbly clear water in never-ending shades of jade and turquoise makes for easy marine-life spotting, with underwater visibility of up to 30m outside monsoon. These shielded waters attract chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh), an ethnic group of Malay origin who live on Ko Surin Tai during the May-to-November monsoon. Here they're known as Moken, from local word oken (‘salt water’).
Ko Surin Tai (south) and Ko Surin Neua (north) are the two largest islands. Park headquarters, an information office and all visitor facilities are at Ao Chong Khad on southwest Ko Surin Neua.
Khuraburi is the park's jumping-off point.