3-Day Snorkel Live-aboard in Takua Pa from Khao Lak
On a 3-day snorkel live aboard tour you will have a great time cruising through the Surin Islands, Koh Bon and Koh Tachai, exploring beautiful white sandy beaches and stunning underwater worlds.The real highlight of the trip, however, is a visit to the Surin Islands, an area not visited by any other Similan snorkeling live aboard from Khao Lak, Thailand. Here we will take you to some remote snorkel spots. We visit wonderful empty beaches, as we always plan our itineraries to avoid the crowds, and we give you a glimpse into the life of a Moken (sea gypsy) village. It’s these special and unique touches that make an unforgettable Thailand snorkeling experience.We will pick you up from your hotel around 6pm and leave from Tablamu Pier around 7pm. Dinner on board, crossing at night to Similan National Park. Day 1: We have our first snorkeling day at Koh Bon and Koh Tachai, both islands belong to Similan National Park! We will visit various snorkeling spots and with a bit of luck we might snorkel with a Manta Ray in the area. In the afternoon we head to Surin in and moor there at night.Day 2: We are now at Surin Islands - the highlight of the tour. The archipelago of the Surin Islands is a mecca for snorkeling fans and offers a variety of snorkel spots - colorful corals in shallow water, countless fish and pristine beaches.We have plenty of time to explore different snorkel spots, visit our friends at the Moken Village and relax on the beach. Moor at night at Surin.Day 3: On the last day we will visit 2 more snorkel spots at Surin Islands before we head back to Kuraburi, arrival approximately 4pm. Transfer back to your hotel in Khao Lak.The first tour starts Sunday night from Tablamu Pier/Khao Lak and returns back on Wednesday afternoon to Kuraburi. The second tour starts from Wednesday evening from Kuraburi and returns back on Saturday afternoon to Tablamu Pier or Khao Lak. This timetable is valid from November until April. Depending on weather conditions (wind and current) and tour utilization there can be changes in tour program and schedule.
4-Day Northeast Thailand Heritage and Temples Tour from Bangkok
Isarn fits the perfect picture for an impression or passing by rustic villages, where wooden stilt houses are primarily fill the town borders and children playfully welcome new faces with a smile. The Northeastern part also is home to crumbling temples of the Khmer empire, often located on an elevated part of the land, and signifying its religious importance. Kind-hearted, a cuisine that is just finger-licking good, and tropical landscapes that demand to be explored; it is all this that have drawn guests with an Explore Asia-cap on to a lesser-known part of Thailand. Expect 4 locally-themed days through the Kingdom’s answer to authencity. Welcomed by your guide and driver, head straight out of the capital and head towards the rural side of the country. Before making your way towards Thailand’s oldest national parks for the night over and spending time exploring this popular holiday retreat, the importance of Phra Buddha Babh with its shire to revere the holy foot print of the Lord Buddha cannot be skipped. After your lunch in Saraburi, you will enter the Khao Yai National Park area with another visit to a Buddhist temple, and meet the traders and buyers at a nearby wet market. Dinner and overnight will be just near the entrance of Khao Yai National Park. It takes a full day to see everything in Khao Yai but with the Haew Suwat waterfall, you will tackle an amazing natural phenomenon before heading to the gateway of the East – Khorat. One of Thailand’s largest cities has ample to offer to fill the day, but the highlight of the day will definitely the Khmer style temple of Phimai, Thailand’s answer to the Angkor temples in terms of magnificence. From statues to natural phenomenon, end the afternoon at your Khorat-based overnight address for dinner and a well-deserved night’s rest. Continuing your exploration of the ancient and spiritual, Prasat Phnom Rung, located on an extinct volcano and the nearby Prasart Muang Tham, affirms the influences of neighbor Cambodia during the Angkor era. A morning, including a local lunch, that comes to an end as you head over to one of the unofficial elephant capitals of Thailand, called Surin. The prangs of Prasat Hin Sikhoraphum complete another day in the fabulous east, afterwards head to your hotel for dinner and the night over. The Khmer influences from a bygone era keep your days filled with awe. On our last day before heading back to Bangkok, Isarn landmarks such as the Prasat Wat Sa Kamphaeng Yai and its smaller brother - Prasat Wat Sa Kamphaeng Noi – move you nearer the Laos border. Ubon Ratchathani will be the final stop before flying back to the capital. Included is a visit to one of the oldest villages in the country and you admire beautiful collections of artefacts are on display at to Ban Kan Lueang Archaeological Site. It is time to head to the airport for a 1-hour flight to Bangkok (ticket not included), followed by a comfortable transfer to your Bangkok hotel.