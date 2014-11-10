4-Day Northeast Thailand Heritage and Temples Tour from Bangkok

Isarn fits the perfect picture for an impression or passing by rustic villages, where wooden stilt houses are primarily fill the town borders and children playfully welcome new faces with a smile. The Northeastern part also is home to crumbling temples of the Khmer empire, often located on an elevated part of the land, and signifying its religious importance. Kind-hearted, a cuisine that is just finger-licking good, and tropical landscapes that demand to be explored; it is all this that have drawn guests with an Explore Asia-cap on to a lesser-known part of Thailand. Expect 4 locally-themed days through the Kingdom’s answer to authencity. Welcomed by your guide and driver, head straight out of the capital and head towards the rural side of the country. Before making your way towards Thailand’s oldest national parks for the night over and spending time exploring this popular holiday retreat, the importance of Phra Buddha Babh with its shire to revere the holy foot print of the Lord Buddha cannot be skipped. After your lunch in Saraburi, you will enter the Khao Yai National Park area with another visit to a Buddhist temple, and meet the traders and buyers at a nearby wet market. Dinner and overnight will be just near the entrance of Khao Yai National Park. It takes a full day to see everything in Khao Yai but with the Haew Suwat waterfall, you will tackle an amazing natural phenomenon before heading to the gateway of the East – Khorat. One of Thailand’s largest cities has ample to offer to fill the day, but the highlight of the day will definitely the Khmer style temple of Phimai, Thailand’s answer to the Angkor temples in terms of magnificence. From statues to natural phenomenon, end the afternoon at your Khorat-based overnight address for dinner and a well-deserved night’s rest. Continuing your exploration of the ancient and spiritual, Prasat Phnom Rung, located on an extinct volcano and the nearby Prasart Muang Tham, affirms the influences of neighbor Cambodia during the Angkor era. A morning, including a local lunch, that comes to an end as you head over to one of the unofficial elephant capitals of Thailand, called Surin. The prangs of Prasat Hin Sikhoraphum complete another day in the fabulous east, afterwards head to your hotel for dinner and the night over. The Khmer influences from a bygone era keep your days filled with awe. On our last day before heading back to Bangkok, Isarn landmarks such as the Prasat Wat Sa Kamphaeng Yai and its smaller brother - Prasat Wat Sa Kamphaeng Noi – move you nearer the Laos border. Ubon Ratchathani will be the final stop before flying back to the capital. Included is a visit to one of the oldest villages in the country and you admire beautiful collections of artefacts are on display at to Ban Kan Lueang Archaeological Site. It is time to head to the airport for a 1-hour flight to Bangkok (ticket not included), followed by a comfortable transfer to your Bangkok hotel.