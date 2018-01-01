Welcome to Ko Mak

Little Ko Mak (เกาะหมาก) measures only 16 sq km and doesn’t have any speeding traffic, wall-to-wall development, noisy beer bars or crowded beaches. The palm-fringed bays are bathed by gently lapping water and there's a relaxed vibe. It's a sweet place, despite sand flies and rubbish being a pain on some beaches, with a local movement that tries to keep the impact of tourism sustainable. The interior is a utilitarian but peaceful landscape of coconut and rubber plantations.

