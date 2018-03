Welcome to Hat Pak Meng & Hat Chang Lang

Hat Pak Meng is little more than a scruffy beach and a transit point for boats heading to and from lovely Ko Ngai, although the limestone karst scenery here is spectacular and equals that of better-known Railay and Ko Phi-Phi. Immediately south, casuarina-backed Hat Chang Lang is a prettier beach, but still can't compare to the ones on the nearby islands. The Hat Chao Mai National Park headquarters is at the southern end of the beach.