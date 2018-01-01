Welcome to Ko Si Chang

Once a royal beach retreat, Ko Si Chang (เกาะสีชัง) has a fishing-village atmosphere and enough attractions to make it a decent day’s excursion from Si Racha, or a fine overnight stop for those who want to chill out. It gets busier at weekends, when Thais come to eat seafood, snap selfies by the sea and make merit at the local temples.

Read More