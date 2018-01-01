Welcome to Mae Sai
Because occasional fighting within Myanmar or disputes between the Thai and Myanmar governments can lead to the border being closed temporarily, it’s always a good idea to check the current situation before travelling to Mae Sai.
0700 pick up from guest hotel and drive to Chaing Rai on the way we will stop at Mae Kajarn Hot Spring to take a short break and continue our trip to White Temple - one of the significant and unique temple in Thailand. Visit the tribe village include long neck tribe and drive through the border of Mae Sai - the market that located at the border of Thailand and Myanmar. Have lunch and drive to Golden Triangle the landmark of the 3 country which is very famous in the past for opium trading. Take a long-tail boat to cruise along Mae Khong River to visit Don Sao Market, Laos. and back to Chiangmai
Following hotel pick up from Chiang Mai city area hotel at 7 am drive to Chiang Rai Province and The Golden Triangle, meeting point of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar. Your first stop will be Mae Khachan Hot Spring, a good spot to take a morning cup of coffee before heading up towards the stunning Wat Rong Khun often named The White Temple due do its dazzling white colour inlaid with mirrored glass. Then you will proceed to the Golden Triangle where you can see the meeting points of Thailand, Burma and Loas. After having lunch you will board a boat on the Mekong River to the Laos island of Don Sao. You will be required to show your original passport if you want to take the boat ride on the Mekong to the Laos side. Please bring this with you if you want to take this option. The tour will proceed to Mae Sai the Thai border town with Myanmar where we can spend some time at the bustling border market. You will also get a glimpse of Myanmar itself with it only being situated a mere ten meters away across the river. On the return leg to Chiang Mai we will stop at an Akha and Yao hill tribe village. After enjoying both tribe villages start for Chiang Mai and around 8 pm we will drop off you at your Chiang Mai City area hotel where the tour will end.
Day 1Flow overland, cross the border and experience a remote corner of Myanmar’s Shan state.Leave ECO Resort Chiang Mai behind at 7am in the morning and watch the landscape change as you aim for the mountains in the North and the Mae Sai border. The drive is around 4-5 hours depending on traffic. On arrival in Mae Sai, you will cross the border around 12:30pm-1pm and on the other side, in Tachileik, you will meet your guide. Go by shared taxi through gorgeous scenery, at a fine road to Kengtung. It’s about a 3-hours ride and upon arrival in Kengtung Town you will have the rest of the day to explore the small city. Accommodation: Overnight at hotel in Kengtung TownDay 2 (B, L)Explore the outskirts of Kengtung and meet the local hill tribes.Several hill tribes inhabit the mountains surrounding Kengtung Town; the Eng, Lahu, Lishaw and Akha tribes. Together with your guide and a pickup truck you will visit 3 different hill tribe villages. Take in the serene mountainous surroundings and meet the local villagers at eye level.Expect to be walking 30min to 1-hour to reach the villages in case the unpaved road is in a bad condition. Return to Kengtung at the end of the day.Accommodation: Overnight at hotel in Kengtung TownDay 3 (B, L)Go to remote tribal villages while rewarded with serene mountain views and beautiful scenery.Set out in a different direction to local tribal villages, where only few foreigners go. Expect to walk a bit more today and be rewarded by beautiful scenery and authentic hill tribe villages.Return to Kengtung at the end of the day.Accommodation: Overnight at hotel in Kengtung TownDay 4 (B)Free day to explore the town and local life. The day is free for you to do as you please. Start early in the morning and visit the busy market. Walk the town roads and backstreets, pass the magical temples, see the British colonial architecture and embrace life in this remote corner of Myanmar.Accommodation: Overnight at hotel in Kengtung TownDay 5 (B) Transfer to the bus station and start your return journey towards the border to Thailand. From Tachileik your onward destination is as per your own arrangement. Whatever your choice, we will be happy to help you with a piece of advice or a bit if inspiration.
What makes Mae Sai such a wonderful place, high up in the north? It is a coming and going of all levels of society, seeking new means to trade and finding the latest news from across the border; this is seen from the perspective of its residents and Burmese day visitors who come over to explore one of Thailand’s centres for precious stones and gems. Mae Sai also has been on the radar for many years because of its crisp mountain air, home of numerous hill tribes that convene here too in search for making a living. An essential part of the former Lanna Kingdom, its rural dominance of yesteryear remains a characteristic and magnet for visitors with this on their bucket list. Small in size, but packing a half day full with exploration and mingling with the gem-loving locals at Thailand Northernmost Point will bring you as close as possible to a highlight of the Golden Triangle area. Your guide and driver will be waiting for you at your Chiang Rai hotel lobby (conditions apply), from where we head out northbound towards Mae Sai, a 60-kilometre ride, connecting Thailand with Thakhilek in Myanmar. En route, we make a stop at Baan Wang Lao, one of the few villages where traditional forms of handicraft still form the core of the residents’ steady income. Together with your guide, the walk through the village with locals showcasing their work give you an insight of something truly Thai. Our goal for this half day outing is of course Mae Sai, better known as ’Northern Most Point of Thailand’. Surrounded by mountains, this small border town is sole overland border crossing into Myanmar and with its local market being a focal point for trading, one will see a mix of Thais and Burmese wandering the main street of Mae Sai. It is also the ideal market for gem lovers, where numerous kinds of precious stones from Myanmar, such as rubies, emeralds, jade, and others, are for sale. You will have ample time to walk around and see for yourself what’s for sale here. If you’re interested in buying something, don’t forget to barter – it is the only way to trade in this part of the world and the success of your haggling skills will certainly deliver some smiles. If time permits, we can include a stop at the Wat Phra That Doi Wao situated around 100 meters before the border crossing with Myanmar. This Chedi was built by a ruler of Yonok Nakkhaphan to contain some strands of Buddha's hair. It is thus one of the most ancient and most worshipped Chedis in Chiang Rai. From the vantage points at this temple, you can visit Myanmar by sight, without having to pay the fees or crossing the borders (not included in this tour) It is time to head back to Chiang Rai via the same way as we came, and will bring you back to your Chiang Rai hotel after approximately 4 hours of exploring Mae Sai.