3-Hour Mini Siam Tour in Pattaya

Your tour begins with pickup from your central Pattaya hotel (a choice of departure times are available to suit your itinerary) and a short transfer to the Mini Siam park. On arrival, simply use your pre-paid entrance ticket to access the park and enjoy around two hours to explore independently. Take a walk through Thai history as you stroll through the beautiful gardens and admire miniature replicas of some of Thailand's most impressive temples and monuments. Look out for highlights such as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, the ancient Khemer temple of Phimai, Wat Phra Kaeo, Phanom Rung Historical Park, and Wat Arun.After visiting the park, meet back up with your driver for the return transfer to your hotel.