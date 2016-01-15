Thailand Hike, Bike & Kayak

Perfect for those who believe the best way to appreciate paradise is by jumping right into it. This adventure will have you hiking through forests and rice paddies, cycling through provincial villages, and experiencing Thailand's intriguing combination of culture and the great outdoors. Kayak the turquoise waters of the Andaman and discover coral coves and white-sand beaches. With the services of a CEO and your accommodation and transport taken care of, this trip offers great value as it introduces the main sights of Thailand while offering up plenty of flexibility so you can experience an adventure you'll never forget.