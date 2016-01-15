Welcome to Ayuthaya Province

With its ruined temples and perfectly groomed palaces, Ayuthaya Province (พระนครศรีอยุธยา) teleports visitors to the past. Formerly the royal capital of Siam, Ayuthaya town (the provincial capital) was sacked by the Burmese in 1767. Scores of time-worn temples remain, with headless Buddha statues providing a ghostly presence among the ruins. In contrast, Bang Pa In Palace dazzles with European and Thai architectural styles exhibited across its grounds.

Many travellers experience Ayuthaya Province on a day trip from Bangkok, with the most ambitious squeezing in a stop at Bang Pa In on the way. But this region of crumbling temples and lustrous palaces deserves at least a couple of days for its grandeur to sink in.

Ayuthaya Province activities

Perfect for those who believe the best way to appreciate paradise is by jumping right into it. This adventure will have you hiking through forests and rice paddies, cycling through provincial villages, and experiencing Thailand's intriguing combination of culture and the great outdoors. Kayak the turquoise waters of the Andaman and discover coral coves and white-sand beaches. With the services of a CEO and your accommodation and transport taken care of, this trip offers great value as it introduces the main sights of Thailand while offering up plenty of flexibility so you can experience an adventure you'll never forget.
Delve into the wonders of northern Thailand on an eight-day trip packed with unforgettable cultural experiences. Explore the serene Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and dine on a converted rice barge. Travel to a traditional village outside of Chiang Mai and visit the home of a local family. In this place of golden Buddhist temples, rejuvenate your travel spirit – and stretch your understanding of the world.
Hit the highlights of Thailand on a 15-day adventure that strikes a balance between cultural landmarks and stunning beaches, activity and relaxation. Up north, ponder the River Kwai and eat your way through Chiang Mai. Then head to the southern shores for some downtime at Koh Samui and Krabi. Along the way, bask in the radiance of golden temples, enjoy long-tail boat rides, and learn to cook authentic Thai food.
If you’re short on time but want to see the sights north of Bangkok (and really, who doesn’t?), this is the express trip for you. Take seven days, pack them full of wonderment and reflection in northern Thailand – Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, and Chiang Mai, and plenty of temples, palaces and small villages to explore – and you’ve got a recipe for one of the most memorable weeks you’ll ever have. Toss in the ease of travel by trains and buses and there’s no way you’ll feel like you’re missing out on anything in this dynamic region.
This 20-day whirlwind experience of Thailand brings together all the cultural beauty of the north with the stunning nature of the south. Discover the gorgeous temples of ancient Ayutthaya, roam the bustling streets of Bangkok, and swim in the idyllic waters of the south's coastal paradise. See Thailand the right way on this journey of a lifetime.
This is the ultimate Thailand experience for every kind of traveller. This 23-day trip combines the best highlights of Northern Thailand, with the picturesque, tropical islands of the south. Experience cultural touchstones like the former capital city of Ayutthaya and a hilltribe trek outside of Chiang Mai and then head south to discover some of the most idyllic beaches in the entire world. Want Thailand? You've got it.
Ayuthaya Province in detail