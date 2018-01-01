Welcome to Ao Khanom
Pretty and placid Ao Khanom, halfway between Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat, quietly sits along the blue gulf waters. Overlooked by tourists who flock to the jungle islands nearby, this pristine region, simply called Khanom, is a worthy choice for those seeking a serene beach setting unmarred by enterprising corporations. The waters are free of jet skis to protect the local pink dolphins, making the region quiet and undisturbed. Tours whisk visitors off to view the dolphins in their natural environment.
The beach area is long and comprises two beaches: the main, long Hat Nadan and the smaller and more remote Hat Nai Plao beyond. Beyond Hat Nai Plao is very quiet Hat Thong Yi at the end of the road, which is well worth a journey for its castaway feel. This area is also home to a variety of pristine geological features, including waterfalls and caves.