Pakbara Pier to Koh Lipe by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew at Satun Pakbara Speed Boat Club office at Pakbara Pier in Satun at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Pakbara Pier to Koh Lipe with a short stopover on Koh Tarutao to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at the beach in front of Bu Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe from where you can easily walk to your hotel. The boat service is operating daily in low and high season with 4 different departure times available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Pakbara Pier by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew of Pakbara Speed Boat Club in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Pakbara Pier with short stopovers on Koh Tarutao to pickup/drop off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Pakbara Pier in Satun from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel in Hat Yai or to the airport. The boat service is operating daily in low and high season with 3 different departure times available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.