Welcome to Satun

Lying in a steamy jungle valley surrounded by limestone cliffs and a murky river, isolated Satun is a surprisingly bustling little city: the focal point of a province that's home to over 300,000 people. Few foreign visitors pass through, and most of them are heading to and from Malaysia, or are yachties dropping in for cheap repairs in Satun’s acclaimed boat yard. If you do stick around you'll discover that Satun has some intriguing Sino-Portuguese and religious architecture, delicious food, lots of friendly smiles and plenty of authentic charm. The surrounding countryside is lovely and ripe for exploration.